Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israeli forces injure dozens in West Bank protests, Palestinian medics say

05/27/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Palestinians confront Israeli soldiers in Huwara

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces injured almost 90 people in protests in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.

At least one Palestinian was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital while others sustained injuries from stun grenades, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas inhalation, the statement added.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning Israel's "repression", saying locals were protesting against expanding Jewish settlements and the confiscation of Palestinian land.

The worst clashes took place in the central West Bank town of Huwara, near the city of Nablus.

Videos posted on social media this week showed Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers taking down Palestinian flags in the town. In response, Palestinians organised a march with people waving flags, leading to confrontations with Israeli forces.

"What is happening in Huwara is a provocation by the settlers," Mohammad Abdelhameed, a Huwara council member, told Reuters. "We hang the Palestinian flag, which is a symbol of our identity and it will remain raised as long as we are on this land."

Israeli law does not outlaw Palestinian flags, but police and soldiers regularly remove them from public areas.

The Islamist group Hamas in Gaza has warned of another war if an annual "flag" march held by Israeli nationalists in Jerusalem's Old City passes through the Muslim quarter this Sunday.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah and Henriette Chacar in Haifa; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pProsecutors urge jury to convict ex-Clinton campaign lawyer for lying to FBI over Trump tip
RE
12:35pHSBC clients query bank on climate, one to review engagement  sources
RE
12:35pDepp, Heard lawyers make final pitch to jurors in defamation case
RE
12:33pKeep the South China Sea free, Biden tells Navy graduates
RE
12:30pIsraeli forces injure dozens in West Bank protests, Palestinian medics say
RE
12:27pProtesters holding photos of shooting victims gather outside NRA convention in Texas
RE
12:27pSouth African rand firms as dollar heads for weekly drop
RE
12:26pKore-eda brings Korean road trip drama to Cannes with 'Broker'
RE
12:26pSouth Africa arrests former Transnet executives for alleged graft
RE
12:25pItaly's Draghi discusses unblocking ports with Ukraine's Zelenskiy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
3REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
4Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
5How Broadcom CEO Tan shaped a tech giant through acquisitions

HOT NEWS