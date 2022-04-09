Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant amid raid

That's according to both Israeli and Palestinian sources.

In these graphic images from a refugee camp in the city of Jenin, Palestinians carried the body of the man killed by Israeli troops through a crowd as part of a funeral procession.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims the man killed was a member of the militant group.

The Israeli military said its soldiers were conducting a counter-terrorism operation in the area and had opened fire at Palestinian assailants who shot at them.

It released footage on Saturday of troops raiding the home of a man who, on Thursday night, opened fire in a Tel Aviv bar and killed three Israelis.

He was shot dead a few hours later in a firefight with Israeli security forces.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in the run-up to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Deadly incidents have surged, and both sides have warned against escalation.

Thursday's shooting brought the number of people killed in a string of Arab and Palestinian attacks in Israel over the past month to 14.

It's the sharpest rise in such violence since 2016.

Jenin is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants and Israel has mounted a number of raids in the city in the past two weeks.

More than 20 Palestinians, many of whom were militants, have been killed by Israeli forces since January.

Palestinians have also reported near-daily incidents of Jewish settler violence across the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Jewish settlements have expanded in areas the Palestinians want as part of an independent state.

Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2014.