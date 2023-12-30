STORY: This footage released by the Israeli military on Saturday (December 30) shows what it says is its troops hitting Hamas targets in Gaza.

Residents in the enclave said Israeli tanks pushed deeper into districts in central and southern Gaza under heavy air and artillery fire.

Palestine Red Crescent Society posted videos showing wounded children being rushed into a hospital in Khan Younis.

1.9 million Gazans have been forced from their homes, according to the UN, or 85% of Gaza's entire population.

The October 7 Hamas attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The latest push from Israeli forces comes after South Africa asked the International Court of Justice on Friday for an urgent order declaring that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Israel blames Hamas for the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza by using them as human shields and stealing humanitarian aid from them, which Hamas denies.

The Israeli military released this footage of a tunnel complex in northern Gaza, which Reuters could not verify.

The U.S. has called for Israel to scale down the war in the coming weeks and move to targeted operations against Hamas leaders, although so far it shows no sign of doing so.