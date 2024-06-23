STORY: The Israeli military says it's investigating an incident where Israeli soldiers strapped a wounded Palestinian detainee to the hood of a military vehicle.

It happened during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday, and was captured on video verified by Reuters.

It shows the vehicle passing through two ambulances with Palestinian resident, Mujahed Azmi, on top.

Eyewitness Raafat Azmi:

"This is my cousin, Mujahed, he was wounded, and stayed here for about two to three hours, we were sitting here, and he was wounded in there, they (the Israeli army) put him on the hood of the jeep and then we were told that they handed him over to the governmental hospital."

The Israeli military in a statement said Israeli forces were fired at and exchanged fire, wounding a suspect and apprehending him.

According to the statement, the soldiers then violated military protocol when the suspect "was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle."

The Israeli military said "conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to the values" of the Israeli military.

It added the individual was transferred to medics for treatment.

Violence in the West Bank, already on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, has escalated since then, with frequent army raids on militant groups, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages, and deadly Palestinian street attacks.