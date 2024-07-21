STORY: :: Houthi Media Centre

Yemen's Houthis released video of this massive blaze on Saturday, said to show the aftermath of an Israeli strike on the port of Hodeidah.

The movement's main television outlet said oil facilities and a power station at the port were targeted, and that there were fatalities, as well as scores of people wounded.

Israel's military said its F-15 fighter jets hit Houthi military targets -- and said these images show a jet taking off for the operation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the port was an entry point for deadly weapons for the Houthis from Iran.

Israeli officials said the Yemen strike came after more than 200 Houthi attacks on Israel.

On Friday, the Israeli army released this footage of a drone in Tel Aviv, followed by a blast.

:: July 19, 2024

The Houthis claimed a drone attack that day in the city, which involved a long-range Iranian-made drone launched from Yemen.

A man was killed in the attack.

:: October 7, 2023

Israel's strike on Yemen underlined fears that the Gaza war -- which was triggered by the Hamas-led attack on Israel in October -- could spiral into a regional conflict.

As the Gaza war continues, Houthis have been stepping up attacks against Israel and Western targets, saying they're acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

Fighting between Israeli forces and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon has been escalating, too.

On Saturday, Iran's foreign ministry condemned the attacks and warned against the escalation of tension.

As for Saturday's strike, a Houthi military spokesperson said forces would respond and "not hesitate to strike vital targets of the Israeli enemy."

For his part, Netanyahu called on the international community to increase pressure on Tehran and its proxies: the Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah.

All as he prepares to travel to Washington, where he is due to address the U.S. Congress.