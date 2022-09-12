Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israeli minister says Iran using Syria facilities for weapons production

09/12/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Israel's interim PM Yair Lapid chairs cabinet meeting in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Iran has used more than 10 military facilities in Syria to produce advanced missiles and weapons for its proxies.

For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria.

There were no immediate comments from Iran and Syria on Monday, but Damascus has declined to comment on such accusations in the past and Tehran has denied it builds production capabilities across the Middle East.

Speaking at a conference in New York, Gantz presented a map of what he said were military sites of the Centre D'Etudes et de Recherches Scientifiques (CERS), a Syrian government agency, involved in manufacturing missiles and weapons for Iran.

"Iran transformed CERS into production facilities for mid and long-range, precise missiles and weapons, provided to Hezbollah and Iranian proxies. In other words, it became yet another Iranian front - a factory for advanced, strategic weapons," Gantz said.

Strikes attributed to Israel have recently intensified on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources have told Reuters.

Israeli strikes have repeatedly targeted the Masyaf area, a zone in the western Hama district where Gantz said an underground weapons production facility threatens Israel and the region.

"Masyaf, specifically, is used to produce advanced missiles," he said.

Gantz added that Iran was also working on building missile and weapons industries in Lebanon and Yemen.

"If this trend will not be stopped, within a decade, there will be advanced Iranian industries across the region, producing weapons and spreading terror," he said.

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Additional reporting by Maya Gebeily and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pBarclays ceo says bank 'not too concerned' about uk consumer cre…
RE
01:22pBarclays ceo says bank sees few signs of stress from uk customer…
RE
01:18pBarclays ceo says uk consumer balance sheets are strong because…
RE
01:17pBarclays ceo says macro picture in uk is "challenging" due to in…
RE
01:14pWhite House welcomes Tigrayan forces' openness to ceasefire in Ethiopia
RE
01:13pIsraeli minister says Iran using Syria facilities for weapons production
RE
01:13pBoFa Says Appointed Mike Joo Head Of Global Corporate & Investment Banking (GCIB) For North America
RE
01:13pBarclays plc ceo c.s. venkatakrishnan says bank is "far along" i…
RE
01:12pICC judges reject record compensation for Congolese war crimes victims
RE
01:07pBrazil's election court denies deal with military for parallel vote count
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Next, Redrow, The Berkeley Group, Vistr..
2Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall -media
3Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future
4Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool ..
5Truly autonomous cars may be impossible without helpful human touch

HOT NEWS