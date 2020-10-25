Israeli minister says Qatar could get F-35s 'sooner or later'

JERUSALEM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - An Israeli cabinet minister
said on Sunday that a U.S. sale of advanced F-35 warplanes to
Qatar could be possible despite Israel's objections to such a
deal given the Gulf state's links to Iran and Palestinian Hamas.
"I have no doubt that if they (Qatar) want it and are
willing to pay, sooner or later they will get it," Energy
Minister Yuval Steinitz, who sits in Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's security cabinet, told Ynet TV.
"This is a supposition that we must take into account," he
said, arguing that the U.S. administration "ultimately looks out
for American interests," especially in the face of rival stealth
jets on offer from Russia and China.
Reuters reported on Oct. 7 that gas-rich Qatar had submitted
a formal request to buy the F-35, a Lockheed Martin
plane that has so far been supplied only to Israel in the
region. Israel, with which Washington consults on
such sales, said it would be opposed.
U.S. officials have been open to selling the F-35 to the
United Arab Emirates after it and Bahrain normalised relations
with Israel on Sept. 15. But they have been tight-lipped on
Qatar's bid to buy the jet.
Successive U.S. administrations have sought to preserve
Israeli military superiority in the region. Steinitz noted,
however, that there had been past U.S. sales of advanced
aircraft to Arab countries over Israeli objections.
Israel initially voiced misgivings about the UAE getting
F-35s. The Netanyahu government dropped these on Friday after
Defence Minister Benny Gantz returned from Washington with new
U.S. security guarantees for Israel.
There has been speculation in Israeli media that the Trump
administration could hold out the F-35 as an inducement for
Qatar to normalise ties with Israel. Qatar has ruled out such a
diplomatic move without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict.
