Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israeli minister sees bilateral talks with U.S. to "complement" an Iran nuclear deal

02/21/2022 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Israeli minister sees bilateral talks with U.S. to

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will address its misgivings about an emerging new Iran nuclear deal in future bilateral arrangements with the United States, an Israeli official said on Monday.

Israel, which is not a party to nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers in Vienna, has voiced concern that they could produce a revived deal that "create(s) a more violent, more volatile Middle East".

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, a member of Israel's decision-making security cabinet, said that as a centre-left opposition lawmaker in 2015 she had supported the then-nuclear deal with Iran - which the Trump administration later withdrew from.

But, she said, "this (emerging) deal is much shorter, with many more sunsets, with many, many more - I would say - bad opportunities, cracks. And yes, it's very, very problematic".

"So we are doing whatever we can to make it as best as possible," Michaeli, speaking in English, told the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organisations in Jerusalem.

"We will have to work on a complementary agreement between Israel and the U.S."

She did not elaborate. Israeli leaders have previously asserted that their country would not be bound by any nuclear deal and could take unilateral military action against their arch-foe if they believed it was required to deny it nuclear weapons. Iran denies seeking such weapons.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27aU.S.-built military jet crashes in Iran, killing three, state TV reports
RE
03:27aLondon stocks rise on potential Biden-Putin summit
RE
03:25aHong Kong maps terms of COVID vaccine pass, with some exemptions
RE
03:24aFrench business activity grew more strongly than forecast in Feb -PMI
RE
03:21aBitcoin last up 2.3% at $39,252.77; ether up 4.6% at $2,741.00…
RE
03:21aSmall Hong Kong businesses say survival at stake as COVID restrictions bite
RE
03:17aIsraeli minister sees bilateral talks with U.S. to "complement" an Iran nuclear deal
RE
03:17aJapan says freeing up 'trigger clause' on gasoline tax among options to curb prices
RE
03:15aTaiwan January export orders up 11.7%, in line with expectations
RE
03:15aRouble recovers from 1-week low to strengthen with Ukraine tensions in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy
2Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes
3Credit Suisse denies wrongdoing after client data leaked
4SoftBank Group results preview withdrawn
5Nokia announces new Software-as-a-Service services in analytics, securi..

HOT NEWS