Israeli police, Palestinians clash ahead of flag march

05/29/2022 | 06:26am EDT
STORY: Palestinians hurled objects and fired crackers from one of the mosques in the compound and police fired grenades into the mosque as Jewish visitors, including far-right Israeli lawmaker, Itamar Ben Gvir, toured the compound.

Israeli police said that several Palestinians were detained and dozens of Jewish visitors were removed from the site after they violated visitation rules. Several of whom were also detained, it added.

Later on Sunday, flag-waving Israelis are set to march through the heart of the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City.

The annual Jerusalem procession celebrates Israel's capture of the Old City in the 1967 Middle East war and draws thousands of cheering, chanting participants to its narrow, stone streets.

But for Palestinians, the march is a blatant provocation and a violation of one of the few places in the city, increasingly hemmed in by Jewish development and settlement, which retains a strong Arab flavor.

Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital, while Palestinians want the eastern section as capital of their future state. Hamas, deemed a terrorist organization by Western governments, sees all of modern-day Israel as occupied.


© Reuters 2022
