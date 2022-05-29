Israeli police, Palestinians clash ahead of flag march

Israeli police said that several Palestinians were detained and dozens of Jewish visitors were removed from the site after they violated visitation rules. Several of whom were also detained, it added.

Later on Sunday, flag-waving Israelis are set to march through the heart of the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City.

The annual Jerusalem procession celebrates Israel's capture of the Old City in the 1967 Middle East war and draws thousands of cheering, chanting participants to its narrow, stone streets.

But for Palestinians, the march is a blatant provocation and a violation of one of the few places in the city, increasingly hemmed in by Jewish development and settlement, which retains a strong Arab flavor.

Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital, while Palestinians want the eastern section as capital of their future state. Hamas, deemed a terrorist organization by Western governments, sees all of modern-day Israel as occupied.