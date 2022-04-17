Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israeli police arrest nine as Palestinians seethe over Jerusalem shrine

04/17/2022 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Israeli border police force stand by as Palestinian protestors shoot fireworks towards them in an alley in Jerusalem's Old City

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli riot police faced off with fireworks-hurling Palestinians in the alleyways of Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday as a visit by Jews to a disputed holy site stoked tensions during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Violence at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, which erupted on Friday, has raised fears about a slide back into deeper conflict over the site as Ramadan coincides with the Jewish festival of Passover. Christians also marked Easter in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Sunday's confrontations were less violent, but Israeli police said several passengers on two buses had been lightly wounded when stone-throwing Palestinians smashed the vehicles' windows. Nine people were arrested, police said.

Palestinians said Israeli police had temporarily limited their access to the compound - which is also a vestige of ancient Jewish temples - after dawn prayers to enable a scheduled visit by Jews who toured the site on foot under guard.

Such visitors are barred from praying or nearing Al Aqsa - Islam's third-holiest mosque, but Palestinians deem them a provocation.

The Old City lies in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war and which Palestinians seek to make the capital of a future state.

"We saw two groups of them, we started to chant and the (Israeli) forces tried to detain me," said Abu Baker Shemi, a Muslim worshipper from Acre, a mixed Jewish-Arab town in Israel.

Police said they took measures to prevent the disruption of the visit by "hundreds" of protesters, some of them masked, who were seen stockpiling rocks on the compound. Muslim freedom of worship was being preserved, police said.

Tensions over Jerusalem fanned an 11-day war last May between Israel and Hamas Islamist militants in the Gaza Strip that killed more than 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel.

Hamas said in a statement that "the continued attacks on worshippers will backfire on (Israel)".

The Palestinian Authority, which governs in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said the events at the Al Aqsa compound had "unified" Palestinians.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aRussia calls increased NATO military activity in the Arctic worrying, warns of 'unintended incidents' - TASS
RE
07:23aArchbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain's Rwanda asylum plan
RE
07:13aRussia demands Mariupol surrender, Pope Francis laments 'Easter of War'
RE
07:13aRussia demands Mariupol surrender, Pope Francis laments 'Easter of War'
RE
07:02aNet profit at China's centrally administered SOEs rises 13.7% y/y in Q1 -state asset regulator
RE
06:58aRussia calls increased NATO military activity in the Arctic worrying, warns of "unintended incidents" - TASS
RE
06:41aArchbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain's Rwanda asylum plan
RE
06:38aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06:30aOn 'Easter of war,' pope implicitly criticises Russia over Ukraine
RE
06:24aFrench far-left consultations show majority will abstain, vote blank in presidential runoff
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Russia demands Mariupol surrender, Pope Francis laments 'Easter of War'
3Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
4New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank, Commission head tells pa..
5Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS