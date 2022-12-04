Israeli president touts business ties on first Bahrain visit

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al
Khalifa met President Isaac Herzog on Sunday in the first visit
by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf state since the
countries forged ties two years ago and as a right-wing
coalition government takes shape in Israel.
Herzog, whose post is largely ceremonial, will then visit
the United Arab Emirates, which also normalised ties with Israel
in U.S.-brokered pacts known as the Abraham Accords and had
already hosted the Israeli president.
"I have come here with a distinguished delegation of people
who lead the business sector in Israel, who are eager to connect
and do business with the people of Bahrain," Herzog said
according to a statement provided by his office.
King Hamad also voiced hope the visit would strengthen
bilateral relations, state news agency BNA reported, while
stressing Manama's support for "a just, comprehensive and
sustainable peace that guarantees legitimate rights of the
Palestinian people".
The incoming Israeli government under Benjamin Netanyahu
after an election last month looks likely to include far-right
politicians who oppose Palestinian statehood and want the
Palestinian Authority, which wields limited self-rule in the
West Bank, dismantled.
It includes ultra-nationalist Itamar Ben-Gvir who was among
Israeli officials including Netanyahu attending UAE national day
celebrations at the Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv on Thursday.
Sunni Muslim-ruled UAE and Bahrain broke with decades of
Arab policy when they forged ties, in the absence of Palestinian
statehood, with Israel in 2020 under Netanyahu's leadership in
deals partly driven by shared concerns over Shi'ite Iran's
nuclear and missiles programmes and growing regional sway.
