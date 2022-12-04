Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Israeli president touts business ties on first Bahrain visit

12/04/2022 | 11:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met President Isaac Herzog on Sunday in the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf state since the countries forged ties two years ago and as a right-wing coalition government takes shape in Israel.

Herzog, whose post is largely ceremonial, will then visit the United Arab Emirates, which also normalised ties with Israel in U.S.-brokered pacts known as the Abraham Accords and had already hosted the Israeli president.

"I have come here with a distinguished delegation of people who lead the business sector in Israel, who are eager to connect and do business with the people of Bahrain," Herzog said according to a statement provided by his office.

King Hamad also voiced hope the visit would strengthen bilateral relations, state news agency BNA reported, while stressing Manama's support for "a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace that guarantees legitimate rights of the Palestinian people".

The incoming Israeli government under Benjamin Netanyahu after an election last month looks likely to include far-right politicians who oppose Palestinian statehood and want the Palestinian Authority, which wields limited self-rule in the West Bank, dismantled.

It includes ultra-nationalist Itamar Ben-Gvir who was among Israeli officials including Netanyahu attending UAE national day celebrations at the Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Sunni Muslim-ruled UAE and Bahrain broke with decades of Arab policy when they forged ties, in the absence of Palestinian statehood, with Israel in 2020 under Netanyahu's leadership in deals partly driven by shared concerns over Shi'ite Iran's nuclear and missiles programmes and growing regional sway. (Reporting by Mayaan Lubell in Jerusalem and Nayera Abdallah in Cairo; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.07% 3.871 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
12:09pMoldova central bank to hold extraordinary meeting on Monday
RE
11:53aECB's Villeroy says in favour of 50 bp rate hike on Dec. 15
RE
11:35aIsraeli president touts business ties on first Bahrain visit
RE
11:35aECB's Villeroy says in favour of 50 bp rate hike on Dec. 15
RE
11:31aSaudi Exchange launches market-making framework to boost liquidity
RE
11:31aSouth Africa's Ramaphosa says ANC executive to decide his fate
RE
11:13aSudanese anti-corruption figure freed on eve of political deal
RE
10:57aEU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package
RE
10:43aSuspected vandals leave thousands in the dark in North Carolina
RE
10:40aItaly's Meloni may water down cash payments plan after EU talks
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fuji Soft proxy fight the latest test of Japan Inc board independence
2Energy hungry Europe can't look to U.S. shale to fill any OPEC gap
3China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests-U...
4OPEC+ heading for no policy change in Sunday talks - sources
5Saudi Aramco's Luberef expects to raise up to $1.32 billion from IPO

HOT NEWS