STORY: Demanding a halt to aid to "Hamas" until the release of more than 130 hostages still held by the Islamic group in Gaza since October 7, protesters tried to block the trucks.

But Israeli police managed to keep them away and allowed the passage of some of the trucks for the first time in several days, Israeli media reported.

Families of the hostages expressed their frustration over deliveries of humanitarian aid to Gaza, without corresponding humanitarian steps regarding those abducted on Oct. 7, and still held in the territory.

Limited amounts of aid have been delivered since December through the Israeli-controlled crossing of Kerem Shalom while more was delivered through Gaza's border crossing with Egypt in Rafah.