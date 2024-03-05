RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces shot dead a 16 year-old Palestinian at a flashpoint road junction in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday after a stabbing attack in which a soldier was severely injured, the military and Palestinian authorities said.

The incident in the northern West Bank town of Huwara was the latest in a wave of violence across the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war five months ago.

The Israeli military said soldiers killed a Palestinian who carried out a stabbing attack but gave no details. It said a soldier was seriously wounded in the incident and taken to hospital for treatment.

Palestinian health authorities said the person killed in the incident was a 16 year-old boy.

The incident came a day after Israeli forces killed a 16 year-old during a major raid in the Palestinian administrative capital Ramallah, and killed a 10 year-old boy in a separate incident in the town of Burin, in the northern West Bank.

The military said it was reviewing the circumstances of the latter incident, which it said came after soldiers fired at people hurling rocks at them.

At least 358 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October, U.N. records show. At least 12 Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians in the same period.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Mark Potter)