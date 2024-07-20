STORY: :: An Israeli strike hits a

building in central Gaza

:: Nuseirat, Gaza

:: At least 30 Palestinians were killed as Israeli

forces pounded several areas, health officials say

:: July 20, 2024

Israeli forces pounded several areas across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing at least 30 Palestinians, according to health officials, as tanks advanced deeper into western and northern Rafah.

Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas after its fighters killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostage in an Oct. 7 attack, according to Israeli tallies. At least 38,919 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's retaliatory offensive since then, Gaza health authorities say.