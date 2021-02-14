Israeli study finds 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine

JERUSALEM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Israel's largest healthcare
provider on Sunday reported a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19
infections among 600,000 people who received two doses of the
Pfizer's vaccine in the country's biggest study to date.
Health maintenance organization (HMO) Clalit, which covers
more than half of all Israelis, said the same group was also 92%
less likely to develop severe illness from the virus.
The comparison was against a group of the same size, with
matching medical histories, who had not received the vaccine.
"It shows unequivocally that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is
extremely effective in the real world a week after the second
dose, just as it was found to be in the clinical study," said
Ran Balicer, Clalit's chief innovation officer.
He added that the data indicates the Pfizer vaccine, which
was developed in partnership with Germany's BioNTech,
is even more effective two weeks or more after the second shot.
Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science, who have
been tabulating national data, said on Sunday that a sharp
decline in hospitalisation and serious illness identified
earlier among the first age group to be vaccinated - aged 60 or
older - was seen for the first time in those aged 55 and older.
Hospitalisations and serious illness were still rising in
younger groups who began vaccinations weeks later.
Israel has been conducting a rapid vaccine rollout and its
database offers insights into vaccine effectiveness and at what
point countries might attain herd immunity.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Maayan Lubell
Editing by David Goodman)