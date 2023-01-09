Israeli study finds Omicron COVID booster cuts hospitalization in 65+

JERUSALEM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Omicron-adapted
COVID-19 vaccine booster developed by Pfizer Inc and
BioNTech SE sharply reduced hospitalizations among
older patients, Israeli researchers said on Monday, in some of
the first evidence of the jab's real-world effectiveness.
The study by researchers from healthcare provider Clalit,
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Sapir College has not yet
been peer reviewed.
It found an 81% reduction in hospitalizations among people
aged 65 and older who had received the booster against those who
had previously received at least two COVID vaccinations, but not
the Omicron-adapted shot.
The study was carried out from the end of September until
mid-December and looked at 622,701 people aged 65 and over who
were eligible for the bivalent booster. Among them, 85,314, or
14%, had received it.
"Hospitalization due to Covid-19 occurred in 6 bivalent
recipients and 297 participants who did not" receive it, the
study said. "Death due to Covid-19 occurred in 1 bivalent
recipient and 73 participants who did not."
Though the 86% drop in mortality was statistically
borderline because of the relatively low death rates in the
country, it was nonetheless significant, the researchers said.
"Participants who received the bivalent vaccine had lower
hospitalization and mortality rates due to Covid-19 than
non-recipients up to 70 days after vaccination."
While the bivalent vaccine targets the original strain and
its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron subvariant, scientists have been closely
watching another Omicron subvariant, XBB.1.5, which has been
rapidly spreading in the United States.
(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jennifer Rigby and Conor
Humphries)