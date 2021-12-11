Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron

JERUSALEM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Israeli researchers said on
Saturday they found that a three-shot course of the
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provided
significant protection against the new Omicron variant.
The findings were similar to those presented by BioNTech and
Pfizer https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/biontech-pfizer-say-test-shows-3-doses-vaccine-neutralise-omicron-2021-12-08
earlier in the week, which were an early signal that booster
shots could be key to protect against infection from the newly
identified variant.
The study, carried out by Sheba Medical Center and the
Health Ministry's Central Virology Laboratory, compared the
blood of 20 people who had received two vaccine doses 5-6 months
earlier to the same number of individuals who had received a
booster a month before.
"People who received the second dose 5 or 6 months ago do
not have any neutralization ability against the Omicron. While
they do have some against the Delta (strain)," Gili
Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Sheba,
told reporters.
"The good news is that with the booster dose it increases
about a hundred fold. There is a significant protection of the
booster dose. It is lower than the neutralization ability
against the Delta, about four times lower," she said.
The Israeli team said they worked with the actual virus
while the companies used what is known as a pseudovirus, which
was bio-engineered to have the hallmark mutations of Omicron.
The Israeli research follows a study from South Africa https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-partially-protective-against-omicron-bloomberg-news-2021-12-07
that found the Omicron variant can partially evade protection
from two doses.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by David Evans)