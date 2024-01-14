STORY: Heba Bakr and her family fled their home in Gaza City for this makeshift tent in Rafah, along the border with Egypt.

It's been 100 days since Hamas gunmen from Gaza poured into Israel, killing and kidnapping, provoking a massive Israeli military reprisal on the densely-populated and deeply impoverished enclave.

For Bakr, one of the 2.3 million residents of Gaza, it's been a nightmare of displacement and death.

"We feel that we are in a nightmare, that we can't leave. We don't know what will happen next. Is there something worse than this?"

Almost 24,000 Palestinians have been killed and 60,000 wounded in the invasion, according to Gaza health authorities.

The invasion began after Hamas militants rampaged through Israeli communities on Oct. 7, murdering 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages.

Israelis in Tel Aviv on Sunday rallied to mark 100 days since their loved ones were taken prisoner in Gaza.

"In a way, it's been the same day for me. It's October 7th every day because I wake up to the same horror."

Ayelet Levi Shachar is the mother of 19-year-old Naama Levy. Her daughter was last seen in a video posted by Hamas on October 7.

She can be seen dragged at gunpoint by Palestinian gunmen in Gaza, barefoot, her pants soaked in blood, her hands tied and her cuffs bruised and bleeding.

"Naama, if you hear me, if you see me, just hang in there. We're doing everything we can to bring you back. You will come back, you will return."

Israeli leaders say their military operation has two goals: eradicating the Hamas Islamist group that has governed Gaza, and returning all the Israeli captives.

Israel says it targets militants and does all it can to minimize harm to non-combatants as it wages urban warfare against Hamas.

But the scale of the killing in Gaza and the dire humanitarian situation has shocked world opinion.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting on Sunday said he expected the war would take many more months.

And the already-harrowing death toll is only expected to climb.

Twenty-two members of the Abu Awaidah family were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit this home in Rafah in November.

Mohammed Abu Aweidah told Reuters the bodies of three of his nephews still remained buried in the rubble. Their names are written here, for now: Omar, Abdullah, and Massa.

He told Reuters he comes here every day, hoping to recover their remains.

It's been months of grief for Israelis and Palestinians mourning children lost, or praying for children held hostage.

And, at the 100-day-milestone, many now face fears for children in the future.

"I am 6 months pregnant. Since the beginning of this war until now, I haven't visited any clinic for checkups. I don't know what the situation of my baby is, I don't know anything."