STORY: :: Israelis mark nine months since October 7 attack with protests and memorials

:: July 7, 2024

:: Kibbutz Or Haner, Israel

:: Gal Piechowicz, Activist

"So, we are pretty close to Gaza Strip and a lot of people that were here are part of the community that was injured and hurt one October 7 and we came here with 1,600 black balloons that represent all the casualties that we had on October 7 and 200 balloons for, actually 120 yellow balloons that represent the hostages, the kidnapped that are still held in Gaza."

Protests began at 6:29 am, corresponding to the time of Hamas' assault on Oct. 7, according to Israeli media.

The protests were expected to gain steam as the day progressed, culminating in massive demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Hamas led an unprecedented attack into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 and kidnapping over 250 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel then launched a war against the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip, killing over 38,000, according to the territory's health officials.