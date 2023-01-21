Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Israelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans

01/21/2023 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by activist judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders, widening an already deep political division in Israeli society.

Netanyahu has dismissed the protests, now in their third week, as a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of last November's election, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.

The protesters say the future of Israeli democracy is at stake if the plans, which would tighten government control over judicial appointments and limit the Supreme Court's powers to review government decisions, go through.

As well as threatening the independence of judges and weakening oversight of the government and parliament, they say the plans will undermine the rights of minorities and open the door to more corruption.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP. -0.05% 10.145 Delayed Quote.0.64%
Latest news "Economy"
05:48pIsraelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans
RE
05:32pCoronation of Britain's King Charles to be celebrated with street parties, light shows
RE
05:17pVenezuela releases ex-interior minister from prison; he will go to Spain
RE
04:05pColombia, ELN rebels to resume peace talks in Mexico in February
RE
04:02pBurkina military govt demands departure of French troops - national television
RE
02:44pWhite House chief of staff Klain expected to leave in weeks -sources
RE
02:24pPeru's Machu Picchu, Inca trail ordered closed as protests flair
RE
02:07pRetired general Pavel leads in poll ahead of Czech presidential vote
RE
01:58pTens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans
RE
01:51pRon Klain expected to step down as Biden's White House Chief of Staff - NYT
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings seas..
2Wolfspeed plans multi-billion dollar chip factory in Germany - Handelsb..
3Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
4Feds seized nearly $700 million from FTX founder Bankman-Fried
5Western Digital, Kioxia in advanced talks for merger - Bloomberg News

HOT NEWS