Issa bros and TDR Capital complete $9.5 billion Asda purchase

The brothers and TDR have bought a majority ownership stake in Asda, while Walmart will retain an equity investment in the business, with an ongoing commercial relationship and a seat on the board. The deal was announced in October.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory approval. The Competition and Markets Authority has set a April 20 deadline for a ruling. The brothers and TDR said they "remain confident" of a positive outcome.

($1 = 0.7192 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)