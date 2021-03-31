|
Issuance Calendar for Marketable Dated Securities for April 2021 - September 2021
March 31, 2021
Issuance Calendar for Marketable Dated Securities for April 2021 - September 2021
In order to enable institutional and retail investors plan their investments efficiently and provide transparency and stability to the Government securities market, an indicative calendar for issuance of Government dated securities for the first half of the fiscal year 2021-22 (April 01, 2021 to September 30, 2021) has been prepared in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India. The issuance calendar is as under:
Calendar for Issuance of Government of India Dated Securities
(April 01, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
|
Sr. No.
|
Week of Auction
|
Amount in
|
|
Security-wise Allocation
|
|
|
( ₹ Crore)
|
|
|
|
|
April 05-09, 2021
|
|
i) 05 Years for ₹ 11,000 crore
|
1
|
32,000
|
ii)
|
14 Years for ₹ 10,000 crore
|
|
iii)
|
30 Years for ₹ 7,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
FRB ₹ 4,000 crore
|
|
April 12-16, 2021
|
|
i)
|
02 Years for ₹ 3,000 crore
|
2
|
26,000
|
ii) 10 Years for
|
₹ 14,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
iii) 40 Years for
|
₹ 9,000 crore
|
|
April 19-23, 2021
|
|
i)
|
05 Years for
|
₹ 11,000 crore
|
3
|
32,000
|
ii)
|
14 Years for
|
₹ 10,000 crore
|
|
iii)
|
30 Years for
|
₹ 7,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
FRB ₹ 4,000 crore
|
4
|
April 26-30, 2021
|
26,000
|
i)
|
02 Years for
|
₹ 3,000 crore
|
ii) 10 Years for
|
₹ 14,000 crore
|
|
|
|
iii) 40 Years for
|
₹ 9,000 crore
|
|
|
|
i)
|
05 Years for
|
₹ 11,000 crore
|
5
|
May 03-07, 2021
|
32,000
|
ii)
|
14 Years for
|
₹ 10,000 crore
|
iii)
|
30 Years for
|
₹ 7,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
FRB ₹ 4,000 crore
|
6
|
May 10-14, 2021
|
26,000
|
i)
|
02 Years for
|
₹ 3,000 crore
|
ii) 10 Years for
|
₹ 14,000 crore
|
|
|
|
iii) 40 Years for
|
₹ 9,000 crore
|
|
|
|
i)
|
05 Years for
|
₹ 11,000 crore
|
7
|
May 17-21, 2021
|
32,000
|
ii)
|
14 Years for
|
₹ 10,000 crore
|
iii)
|
30 Years for
|
₹ 7,000 crore
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
FRB ₹ 4,000 crore
|
8
|
May 24-28, 2021
|
26,000
|
i)
|
02 Years for
|
₹ 3,000 crore
|
ii) 10 Years for
|
₹ 14,000 crore
|
|
|
|
iii) 40 Years for
|
₹ 9,000 crore
2
|
|
|
|
i)
|
05 Years for
|
₹ 11,000 crore
|
9
|
May 31-June 04, 2021
|
32,000
|
ii)
|
14 Years for
|
₹ 10,000 crore
|
iii)
|
30 Years for
|
|
₹ 7,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv) FRB ₹ 4,000 crore
|
10
|
June 07-11, 2021
|
26,000
|
i)
|
02 Years for ₹
|
3,000 crore
|
ii) 10 Years for ₹
|
|
14,000 crore
|
|
|
|
iii) 40 Years for ₹
|
9,000 crore
|
|
|
|
i)
|
05 Years for
|
₹ 11,000 crore
|
|
June 14-18, 2021
|
32,000
|
ii)
|
14 Years for
|
₹ 10,000 crore
|
11
|
iii)
|
30 Years for
|
|
₹ 7,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
FRB ₹ 4,000 crore
|
12
|
June 21-25, 2021
|
26,000
|
i)
|
02 Years for ₹
|
3,000 crore
|
ii) 10 Years for ₹
|
|
14,000 crore
|
|
|
|
iii) 40 Years for ₹
|
9,000 crore
|
|
|
|
i)
|
05 Years for
|
₹ 11,000 crore
|
13
|
June 28-July 02, 2021
|
32,000
|
ii)
|
14 Years for
|
₹ 10,000 crore
|
iii)
|
30 Years for
|
|
₹ 7,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
FRB ₹ 4,000 crore
|
14
|
July 05-09, 2021
|
26,000
|
i)
|
02 Years for ₹
|
3,000 crore
|
ii) 10 Years for ₹
|
|
14,000 crore
|
|
|
|
iii) 40 Years for ₹
|
9,000 crore
|
|
|
|
i)
|
05 Years for
|
₹ 11,000 crore
|
15
|
July 12-16, 2021
|
32,000
|
ii)
|
14 Years for
|
₹ 10,000 crore
|
iii)
|
30 Years for
|
|
₹ 7,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
FRB ₹ 4,000 crore
|
16
|
July 19-23, 2021
|
26,000
|
i)
|
02 Years for ₹
|
3,000 crore
|
ii) 10 Years for ₹
|
|
14,000 crore
|
|
|
|
iii) 40 Years for ₹
|
9,000 crore
|
|
|
|
i)
|
05 Years for
|
₹ 11,000 crore
|
17
|
July 26-30, 2021
|
32,000
|
ii)
|
14 Years for
|
₹ 10,000 crore
|
iii)
|
30 Years for
|
|
₹ 7,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
FRB ₹ 4,000 crore
|
18
|
August 02-06, 2021
|
26,000
|
i)
|
02 Years for ₹
|
3,000 crore
|
ii) 10 Years for ₹
|
|
14,000 crore
|
|
|
|
iii) 40 Years for ₹
|
9,000 crore
|
|
|
|
i)
|
05 Years for
|
₹ 11,000 crore
|
19
|
August 09-13, 2021
|
31,000
|
ii)
|
14 Years for
|
₹ 10,000 crore
|
iii)
|
30 Years for
|
|
₹ 7,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
FRB ₹ 3,000 crore
|
20
|
August 16-20, 2021
|
26,000
|
i)
|
02 Years for ₹
|
3,000 crore
|
ii) 10 Years for ₹
|
|
14,000 crore
|
|
|
|
iii) 40 Years for ₹
|
9,000 crore
|
|
|
|
i)
|
05 Years for
|
₹ 11,000 crore
|
21
|
August 23-27, 2021
|
31,000
|
ii)
|
14 Years for
|
₹ 10,000 crore
|
iii)
|
30 Years for
|
|
₹ 7,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
FRB ₹ 3,000 crore
|
22
|
August 30-September
|
26,000
|
i)
|
02 Years for ₹
|
3,000 crore
|
ii) 10 Years for ₹
|
|
14,000 crore
|
03, 2021
|
|
|
|
iii) 40 Years for ₹
|
9,000 crore
|
|
|
|
23
|
September 06-10, 2021
|
31,000
|
i)
|
05 Years for
|
₹ 11,000 crore
|
ii)
|
14 Years for
|
₹ 10,000 crore
|
|
|
|
iii)
|
30 Years for
|
|
₹ 7,000 crore
3
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
FRB ₹ 3,000 crore
|
24
|
September 13-17, 2021
|
26,000
|
i)
|
02 Years for ₹
|
3,000 crore
|
ii) 10 Years for ₹
|
14,000 crore
|
|
|
|
iii) 40 Years for ₹ 9,000 crore
|
|
|
|
i)
|
05 Years for
|
₹ 11,000 crore
|
25
|
September 20-24, 2021
|
31,000
|
ii)
|
14 Years for ₹ 10,000 crore
|
iii)
|
30 Years for
|
₹ 7,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
FRB ₹ 3,000 crore
|
Total
|
|
7,24,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
As hitherto, all the auctions covered by the calendar will have the facility of non- competitive bidding scheme under which 5 per cent of the notified amount will be reserved for the specified retail investors.
-
Like in the past, the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will continue to have the flexibility to bring about modifications in the above calendar in terms of notified amount, issuance period, maturities, etc. and to issue different types of instruments, including instruments having non-standard maturity and floating rate bonds (FRBs), including CPI linked inflation linked bonds, depending upon the requirement of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. The calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes shall be communicated through Press Releases.
-
The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, reserves the right to exercise the green-shoe option to retain additional subscription up to ₹
6,000 / 8,000 crore in each weekly auction depending upon the number of securities offered.
-
The Reserve Bank of India will also be conducting switches of dated securities through auction on every third Monday of the month. In case third Monday is a holiday, switch auction will be conducted on fourth Monday of the month.
-
The auction of dated securities will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification No. F.4(2)-W&M/2018dated March 27, 2018issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.
(Yogesh Dayal)
|
Chief General Manager
