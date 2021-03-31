�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001 RESERVE BANK OF INDIA वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Website : www.rbi.org.in Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502 ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in March 31, 2021

Issuance Calendar for Marketable Dated Securities for April 2021 - September 2021

In order to enable institutional and retail investors plan their investments efficiently and provide transparency and stability to the Government securities market, an indicative calendar for issuance of Government dated securities for the first half of the fiscal year 2021-22 (April 01, 2021 to September 30, 2021) has been prepared in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India. The issuance calendar is as under:

Calendar for Issuance of Government of India Dated Securities

(April 01, 2021 to September 30, 2021)