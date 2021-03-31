Log in
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 31, 2021

Issuance Calendar for Marketable Dated Securities for April 2021 - September 2021

In order to enable institutional and retail investors plan their investments efficiently and provide transparency and stability to the Government securities market, an indicative calendar for issuance of Government dated securities for the first half of the fiscal year 2021-22 (April 01, 2021 to September 30, 2021) has been prepared in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India. The issuance calendar is as under:

Calendar for Issuance of Government of India Dated Securities

(April 01, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

Sr. No.

Week of Auction

Amount in

Security-wise Allocation

( ₹ Crore)

April 05-09, 2021

i) 05 Years for ₹ 11,000 crore

1

32,000

ii)

14 Years for ₹ 10,000 crore

iii)

30 Years for ₹ 7,000 crore

iv)

FRB ₹ 4,000 crore

April 12-16, 2021

i)

02 Years for ₹ 3,000 crore

2

26,000

ii) 10 Years for

₹ 14,000 crore

iii) 40 Years for

₹ 9,000 crore

April 19-23, 2021

i)

05 Years for

₹ 11,000 crore

3

32,000

ii)

14 Years for

₹ 10,000 crore

iii)

30 Years for

₹ 7,000 crore

iv)

FRB ₹ 4,000 crore

4

April 26-30, 2021

26,000

i)

02 Years for

₹ 3,000 crore

ii) 10 Years for

₹ 14,000 crore

iii) 40 Years for

₹ 9,000 crore

i)

05 Years for

₹ 11,000 crore

5

May 03-07, 2021

32,000

ii)

14 Years for

₹ 10,000 crore

iii)

30 Years for

₹ 7,000 crore

iv)

FRB ₹ 4,000 crore

6

May 10-14, 2021

26,000

i)

02 Years for

₹ 3,000 crore

ii) 10 Years for

₹ 14,000 crore

iii) 40 Years for

₹ 9,000 crore

i)

05 Years for

₹ 11,000 crore

7

May 17-21, 2021

32,000

ii)

14 Years for

₹ 10,000 crore

iii)

30 Years for

₹ 7,000 crore

iv)

FRB ₹ 4,000 crore

8

May 24-28, 2021

26,000

i)

02 Years for

₹ 3,000 crore

ii) 10 Years for

₹ 14,000 crore

iii) 40 Years for

₹ 9,000 crore

2

i)

05 Years for

₹ 11,000 crore

9

May 31-June 04, 2021

32,000

ii)

14 Years for

₹ 10,000 crore

iii)

30 Years for

₹ 7,000 crore

iv) FRB ₹ 4,000 crore

10

June 07-11, 2021

26,000

i)

02 Years for ₹

3,000 crore

ii) 10 Years for ₹

14,000 crore

iii) 40 Years for ₹

9,000 crore

i)

05 Years for

₹ 11,000 crore

June 14-18, 2021

32,000

ii)

14 Years for

₹ 10,000 crore

11

iii)

30 Years for

₹ 7,000 crore

iv)

FRB ₹ 4,000 crore

12

June 21-25, 2021

26,000

i)

02 Years for ₹

3,000 crore

ii) 10 Years for ₹

14,000 crore

iii) 40 Years for ₹

9,000 crore

i)

05 Years for

₹ 11,000 crore

13

June 28-July 02, 2021

32,000

ii)

14 Years for

₹ 10,000 crore

iii)

30 Years for

₹ 7,000 crore

iv)

FRB ₹ 4,000 crore

14

July 05-09, 2021

26,000

i)

02 Years for ₹

3,000 crore

ii) 10 Years for ₹

14,000 crore

iii) 40 Years for ₹

9,000 crore

i)

05 Years for

₹ 11,000 crore

15

July 12-16, 2021

32,000

ii)

14 Years for

₹ 10,000 crore

iii)

30 Years for

₹ 7,000 crore

iv)

FRB ₹ 4,000 crore

16

July 19-23, 2021

26,000

i)

02 Years for ₹

3,000 crore

ii) 10 Years for ₹

14,000 crore

iii) 40 Years for ₹

9,000 crore

i)

05 Years for

₹ 11,000 crore

17

July 26-30, 2021

32,000

ii)

14 Years for

₹ 10,000 crore

iii)

30 Years for

₹ 7,000 crore

iv)

FRB ₹ 4,000 crore

18

August 02-06, 2021

26,000

i)

02 Years for ₹

3,000 crore

ii) 10 Years for ₹

14,000 crore

iii) 40 Years for ₹

9,000 crore

i)

05 Years for

₹ 11,000 crore

19

August 09-13, 2021

31,000

ii)

14 Years for

₹ 10,000 crore

iii)

30 Years for

₹ 7,000 crore

iv)

FRB ₹ 3,000 crore

20

August 16-20, 2021

26,000

i)

02 Years for ₹

3,000 crore

ii) 10 Years for ₹

14,000 crore

iii) 40 Years for ₹

9,000 crore

i)

05 Years for

₹ 11,000 crore

21

August 23-27, 2021

31,000

ii)

14 Years for

₹ 10,000 crore

iii)

30 Years for

₹ 7,000 crore

iv)

FRB ₹ 3,000 crore

22

August 30-September

26,000

i)

02 Years for ₹

3,000 crore

ii) 10 Years for ₹

14,000 crore

03, 2021

iii) 40 Years for ₹

9,000 crore

23

September 06-10, 2021

31,000

i)

05 Years for

₹ 11,000 crore

ii)

14 Years for

₹ 10,000 crore

iii)

30 Years for

₹ 7,000 crore

3

iv)

FRB ₹ 3,000 crore

24

September 13-17, 2021

26,000

i)

02 Years for ₹

3,000 crore

ii) 10 Years for ₹

14,000 crore

iii) 40 Years for ₹ 9,000 crore

i)

05 Years for

₹ 11,000 crore

25

September 20-24, 2021

31,000

ii)

14 Years for ₹ 10,000 crore

iii)

30 Years for

₹ 7,000 crore

iv)

FRB ₹ 3,000 crore

Total

7,24,000

  1. As hitherto, all the auctions covered by the calendar will have the facility of non- competitive bidding scheme under which 5 per cent of the notified amount will be reserved for the specified retail investors.
  2. Like in the past, the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will continue to have the flexibility to bring about modifications in the above calendar in terms of notified amount, issuance period, maturities, etc. and to issue different types of instruments, including instruments having non-standard maturity and floating rate bonds (FRBs), including CPI linked inflation linked bonds, depending upon the requirement of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. The calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes shall be communicated through Press Releases.
  3. The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, reserves the right to exercise the green-shoe option to retain additional subscription up to ₹
    6,000 / 8,000 crore in each weekly auction depending upon the number of securities offered.
  4. The Reserve Bank of India will also be conducting switches of dated securities through auction on every third Monday of the month. In case third Monday is a holiday, switch auction will be conducted on fourth Monday of the month.
  5. The auction of dated securities will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification No. F.4(2)-W&M/2018dated March 27, 2018issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.

Press Release: 2020-2021/1335

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 15:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
