Issue of Federal Treasury notes - Announcement of auction

01/25/2021 | 04:08am EST
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 25 January 2021 Page 1 of 1

Issue of Federal Treasury notes - Announcement of auction -

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the first quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will issue two-year Federal Treasury notes by auction on 2 February 2021. An issue volume (auction allotment retention quote) of € 6 billion is being envisaged. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Monday, 1 February 2021

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 2 February 2021,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Stock exchange listing:

Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Value date:

Thursday, 4 February 2021

Characteristics of the Federal Treasury notes:

Maturity:

10 March 2023

Interest begins to accrue on:

4 February 2021

Interest payment:

annually on 10 March,

first payment on 10 March 2022 for 399 days

ISIN:

DE0001104834

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 09:07:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
