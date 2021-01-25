Press release
Issue of Federal Treasury notes - Announcement of auction -
As already announced in the issuance calendar for the first quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will issue two-year Federal Treasury notes by auction on 2 February 2021. An issue volume (auction allotment retention quote) of € 6 billion is being envisaged. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.
Time schedule of the auction procedure:
Date of invitation to bid:
Monday, 1 February 2021
Bidding period:
Tuesday, 2 February 2021,
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
Stock exchange listing:
Tuesday, 2 February 2021
Value date:
Thursday, 4 February 2021
Characteristics of the Federal Treasury notes:
Maturity:
10 March 2023
Interest begins to accrue on:
4 February 2021
Interest payment:
annually on 10 March,
first payment on 10 March 2022 for 399 days
ISIN:
DE0001104834
