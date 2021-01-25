Press release

Issue of Federal Treasury notes - Announcement of auction -

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the first quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will issue two-year Federal Treasury notes by auction on 2 February 2021. An issue volume (auction allotment retention quote) of € 6 billion is being envisaged. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.