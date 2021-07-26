DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF RS 120,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS

Rs. 30,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 06.00%2024'A' and Rs. 35,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00%2026'A' and Rs. 35,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00%2028'B' and Rs. 20,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 11.25%2031'A' are to be issued through an auction on July 29, 2021.

The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.

Series 06.00%2024'A' 09.00%2026'A' 09.00%2028'B' 11.25%2031'A' ISIN* LKB01024L011 LKB01326B011 LKB01528E016 LKB01231C151 Amount offered Rs.30,000 million Rs.35,000 million Rs.35,000 million Rs.20,000 million Maximum yield rate for 6.90 7.50 8.20 8.90 acceptance (%) ** Coupon rate 6.00% per annum 9.00% per annum 9.00% per annum 11.25% per annum Date of issue 01 December 2014 01 February 2013 01 May 2013 15 March 2019 Date of maturity 01 December 2024 01 February 2026 01 May 2028 15 March 2031 Dates of coupon payment 01 June & 01 01 February & 01 01 May & 01 15 March & 15 December August November September Accrued Interest amount Rs. 1.0164 per Rs. 0.0245 per Rs. 2.2745 per Rs. 4.2799 per Rs.100.00 Rs.100.00 Rs.100.00 Rs.100.00 Date of auction Thursday, 29 July 2021 Closing date and time of bid Thursday, 29 July 2021 at 11:00 a.m. submission Date of settlement 02 August 2021 Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million Minimum amount of bid (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following

Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd. 2206297 NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd 2425010 Bank of Ceylon 2541938 People's Bank 2206783 Capital Alliance Ltd. 2317777 Sampath Bank PLC. 2305842 Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC 2332319 Seylan Bank PLC. 2456340 First Capital Treasuries Ltd. 2639883 WealthTrust Securities Ltd 2675096

*International Securities Identification Number

The rates specified may be subject to adjustment in the event of policy decisions and publicized accordingly in the CBSL web advertisement.

M. Z. M. Aazim

Public Debt DepartmentSuperintendent /Registrar of Public Debt Central Bank of Sri Lanka

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk