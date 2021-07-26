Log in
Issue of Rs. 120,000 million Treasury Bonds

07/26/2021 | 10:18am EDT
DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF RS 120,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS

Rs. 30,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 06.00%2024'A' and Rs. 35,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00%2026'A' and Rs. 35,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00%2028'B' and Rs. 20,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 11.25%2031'A' are to be issued through an auction on July 29, 2021.

The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.

Series

06.00%2024'A'

09.00%2026'A'

09.00%2028'B'

11.25%2031'A'

ISIN*

LKB01024L011

LKB01326B011

LKB01528E016

LKB01231C151

Amount offered

Rs.30,000 million

Rs.35,000 million

Rs.35,000 million

Rs.20,000 million

Maximum yield rate for

6.90

7.50

8.20

8.90

acceptance (%) **

Coupon rate

6.00% per annum

9.00% per annum

9.00% per annum

11.25% per annum

Date of issue

01 December 2014

01 February 2013

01 May 2013

15 March 2019

Date of maturity

01 December 2024

01 February 2026

01 May 2028

15 March 2031

Dates of coupon payment

01 June & 01

01 February & 01

01 May & 01

15 March & 15

December

August

November

September

Accrued Interest amount

Rs. 1.0164 per

Rs. 0.0245 per

Rs. 2.2745 per

Rs. 4.2799 per

Rs.100.00

Rs.100.00

Rs.100.00

Rs.100.00

Date of auction

Thursday, 29 July 2021

Closing date and time of bid

Thursday, 29 July 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

submission

Date of settlement

02 August 2021

Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million

Minimum amount of bid

(Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following

Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd.

2206297

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd

2425010

Bank of Ceylon

2541938

People's Bank

2206783

Capital Alliance Ltd.

2317777

Sampath Bank PLC.

2305842

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

2332319

Seylan Bank PLC.

2456340

First Capital Treasuries Ltd.

2639883

WealthTrust Securities Ltd

2675096

*International Securities Identification Number

  • The rates specified may be subject to adjustment in the event of policy decisions and publicized accordingly in the CBSL web advertisement.

M. Z. M. Aazim

Public Debt DepartmentSuperintendent /Registrar of Public Debt Central Bank of Sri Lanka

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 14:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
