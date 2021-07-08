DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA
ISSUE OF RS 50,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS
Rs. 27,500 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 06.30%2023'A' and Rs. 22,500 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00%2028'A' are to be issued through an auction on July 13, 2021.
The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.
|
Series
|
06.30%2023'A'
|
|
09.00%2028'A'
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN*
|
LKB00323K150
|
|
LKB01628G019
|
Amount offered
|
Rs.27,500 million
|
|
Rs.22,500 million
|
Maximum yield rate for acceptance (%) **
|
6.40
|
|
8.06
|
|
|
|
|
Coupon rate
|
6.30% per annum
|
|
9.00% per annum
|
|
|
|
|
Date of issue
|
15 November 2020
|
|
01 July 2012
|
Date of maturity
|
15 November 2023
|
|
01 July 2028
|
Dates of coupon payment
|
15 May & 15 November
|
|
01 January & 01 July
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued Interest amount
|
Rs. 1.0443 per Rs.100.00
|
|
Rs. 0.3424 per Rs.100.00
|
|
|
|
Date of auction
|
Tuesday, 13 July 2021
|
|
|
Closing date and time of bid submission
|
Tuesday, 13 July 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
|
15 July 2021
|
|
|
|
Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million
|
Minimum amount of bid
|
(Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.
|
|
|
|
|
Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.
The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following
Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks
|
Acuity Securities Ltd.
|
2206297
|
NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd
|
2425010
|
Bank of Ceylon
|
2541938
|
People's Bank
|
2206783
|
Capital Alliance Ltd.
|
2317777
|
Sampath Bank PLC.
|
2305842
|
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
|
2332319
|
Seylan Bank PLC.
|
2456340
|
First Capital Treasuries Ltd.
|
2639883
|
WealthTrust Securities Ltd
|
2675096
*International Securities Identification Number
-
The rates specified may be subject to adjustment in the event of policy decisions and publicized accordingly in the CBSL web advertisement.
M. Z. M. Aazim
Public Debt DepartmentSuperintendent /Registrar of Public Debt Central Bank of Sri Lanka
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:47 UTC.