DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF RS 50,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS

Rs. 27,500 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 06.30%2023'A' and Rs. 22,500 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00%2028'A' are to be issued through an auction on July 13, 2021.

The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.

Series 06.30%2023'A' 09.00%2028'A' ISIN* LKB00323K150 LKB01628G019 Amount offered Rs.27,500 million Rs.22,500 million Maximum yield rate for acceptance (%) ** 6.40 8.06 Coupon rate 6.30% per annum 9.00% per annum Date of issue 15 November 2020 01 July 2012 Date of maturity 15 November 2023 01 July 2028 Dates of coupon payment 15 May & 15 November 01 January & 01 July Accrued Interest amount Rs. 1.0443 per Rs.100.00 Rs. 0.3424 per Rs.100.00 Date of auction Tuesday, 13 July 2021 Closing date and time of bid submission Tuesday, 13 July 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Date of settlement 15 July 2021 Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million Minimum amount of bid (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following

Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd. 2206297 NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd 2425010 Bank of Ceylon 2541938 People's Bank 2206783 Capital Alliance Ltd. 2317777 Sampath Bank PLC. 2305842 Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC 2332319 Seylan Bank PLC. 2456340 First Capital Treasuries Ltd. 2639883 WealthTrust Securities Ltd 2675096

*International Securities Identification Number

The rates specified may be subject to adjustment in the event of policy decisions and publicized accordingly in the CBSL web advertisement.

M. Z. M. Aazim

Public Debt DepartmentSuperintendent /Registrar of Public Debt Central Bank of Sri Lanka

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk