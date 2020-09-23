DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA
ISSUE OF RS 75,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS
Rs. 45,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 05.75%2022'A' and Rs. 30,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 05.35%2026'A' are to be issued through an auction on September 28, 2020.
The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.
|
Series
|
05.75%2022'A'
|
|
05.35%2026'A'
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN*
|
LKB00322K152
|
|
LKB01526C014
|
Amount offered
|
Rs. 45,000 million
|
|
Rs. 30,000 million
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum yield rate for acceptance (%) **
|
5.65
|
|
6.60
|
|
|
|
|
Coupon rate
|
05.75% per annum
|
|
05.35% per annum
|
|
|
|
|
Date of issue
|
15 November 2019
|
|
01 March 2011
|
Date of maturity
|
15 November 2022
|
|
01 March 2026
|
Dates of coupon payment
|
15 May & 15 November
|
|
01 March & 01 September
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued Interest amount
|
Rs. 2.1875 per Rs.100.00
|
|
Rs. 0.4581 per Rs.100.00
|
|
|
|
Date of auction
|
Monday, 28 September 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closing date and time of bid submission
|
Monday, 28 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
|
02 October 2020
|
|
|
|
Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million
|
Minimum amount of bid
|
(Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.
|
|
|
|
|
Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.
The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following
Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks
|
Acuity Securities Ltd.
|
2206297
|
NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd
|
2425010
|
Bank of Ceylon
|
2541938
|
People's Bank
|
2206783
|
Capital Alliance Ltd.
|
2317777
|
Sampath Bank PLC.
|
2305842
|
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
|
2332319
|
Seylan Bank PLC.
|
2456340
|
First Capital Treasuries Ltd.
|
2639883
|
WealthTrust Securities Ltd
|
2675096
*International Securities Identification Number
-
The rates specified may be subject to adjustment in the event of policy decisions and publicized accordingly in the CBSL web advertisement.
M. Z. M. Aazim
Public Debt DepartmentSuperintendent /Registrar of Public Debt Central Bank of Sri Lanka
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk
