Issue of Rs. 75,000 million Treasury Bonds

09/23/2020 | 07:40am EDT

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF RS 75,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS

Rs. 45,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 05.75%2022'A' and Rs. 30,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 05.35%2026'A' are to be issued through an auction on September 28, 2020.

The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.

Series

05.75%2022'A'

05.35%2026'A'

ISIN*

LKB00322K152

LKB01526C014

Amount offered

Rs. 45,000 million

Rs. 30,000 million

Maximum yield rate for acceptance (%) **

5.65

6.60

Coupon rate

05.75% per annum

05.35% per annum

Date of issue

15 November 2019

01 March 2011

Date of maturity

15 November 2022

01 March 2026

Dates of coupon payment

15 May & 15 November

01 March & 01 September

Accrued Interest amount

Rs. 2.1875 per Rs.100.00

Rs. 0.4581 per Rs.100.00

Date of auction

Monday, 28 September 2020

Closing date and time of bid submission

Monday, 28 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Date of settlement

02 October 2020

Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million

Minimum amount of bid

(Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following

Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd.

2206297

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd

2425010

Bank of Ceylon

2541938

People's Bank

2206783

Capital Alliance Ltd.

2317777

Sampath Bank PLC.

2305842

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

2332319

Seylan Bank PLC.

2456340

First Capital Treasuries Ltd.

2639883

WealthTrust Securities Ltd

2675096

*International Securities Identification Number

  • The rates specified may be subject to adjustment in the event of policy decisions and publicized accordingly in the CBSL web advertisement.

M. Z. M. Aazim

Public Debt DepartmentSuperintendent /Registrar of Public Debt Central Bank of Sri Lanka

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 11:39:09 UTC
