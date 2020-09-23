DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF RS 75,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS

Rs. 45,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 05.75%2022'A' and Rs. 30,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 05.35%2026'A' are to be issued through an auction on September 28, 2020.

The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.

Series 05.75%2022'A' 05.35%2026'A' ISIN* LKB00322K152 LKB01526C014 Amount offered Rs. 45,000 million Rs. 30,000 million Maximum yield rate for acceptance (%) ** 5.65 6.60 Coupon rate 05.75% per annum 05.35% per annum Date of issue 15 November 2019 01 March 2011 Date of maturity 15 November 2022 01 March 2026 Dates of coupon payment 15 May & 15 November 01 March & 01 September Accrued Interest amount Rs. 2.1875 per Rs.100.00 Rs. 0.4581 per Rs.100.00 Date of auction Monday, 28 September 2020 Closing date and time of bid submission Monday, 28 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Date of settlement 02 October 2020 Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million Minimum amount of bid (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following

Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd. 2206297 NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd 2425010 Bank of Ceylon 2541938 People's Bank 2206783 Capital Alliance Ltd. 2317777 Sampath Bank PLC. 2305842 Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC 2332319 Seylan Bank PLC. 2456340 First Capital Treasuries Ltd. 2639883 WealthTrust Securities Ltd 2675096

*International Securities Identification Number

The rates specified may be subject to adjustment in the event of policy decisions and publicized accordingly in the CBSL web advertisement.

M. Z. M. Aazim

Public Debt DepartmentSuperintendent /Registrar of Public Debt Central Bank of Sri Lanka

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk