Issue of Rs. 80,000 million Treasury Bonds

04/23/2021 | 09:24am EDT
DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF RS 80,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS

Rs. 30,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 06.30%2023'A', Rs. 25,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 06.75%2026'A' and Rs. 25,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00%2032'A' are to be issued through an auction on April 29, 2021.

The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.

Series

06.30%2023'A'

06.75%2026'A'

09.00%2032'A'

ISIN*

LKB00323K150

LKB00526A159

LKB02032J017

Amount offered

Rs. 30,000 million

Rs.25,000 million

Rs. 25,000 million

Maximum yield rate for

6.50

7.25

8.45

acceptance (%) **

Coupon rate

06.30% per annum

06.75% per annum

09.00% per annum

Date of issue

15 November 2020

15 January 2021

01 October 2012

Date of maturity

15 November 2023

15 January 2026

01 October 2032

Dates of coupon payment

15 May & 15 November

15 January & 15 July

01 April & 01 October

Accrued Interest amount

Rs. 2.9412 per Rs.100.00

Rs. 2.0138 per Rs.100.00

Rs. 0.7869 per Rs.100.00

Date of auction

Thursday, 29 April 2021

Closing date and time of bid

Thursday, 29 April 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

submission

Date of settlement

03 May 2021

Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million

Minimum amount of bid

(Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following

Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd.

2206297

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd

2425010

Bank of Ceylon

2541938

People's Bank

2206783

Capital Alliance Ltd.

2317777

Sampath Bank PLC.

2305842

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

2332319

Seylan Bank PLC.

2456340

First Capital Treasuries Ltd.

2639883

WealthTrust Securities Ltd

2675096

*International Securities Identification Number

  • The rates specified may be subject to adjustment in the event of policy decisions and publicized accordingly in the CBSL web advertisement.

M. Z. M. Aazim

Public Debt DepartmentSuperintendent /Registrar of Public Debt Central Bank of Sri Lanka

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 13:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
