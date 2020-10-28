Issues and Challenges in the Fiscal Policy Response to COVID-19 0 10/28/2020 | 05:00am GMT Send by mail :

Macroeconomic Review | October 2020 Special Feature B Issues and Challenges in the Fiscal Policy Response to COVID-19 COVID-19 has led to an economic crisis of historic proportions. While monetary policy has played an important role in stabilising financial markets and ensuring sufficient liquidity for corporates and households, many academics and policymakers had agreed at an early stage of the crisis that the larger burden for ensuring macroeconomic stability should be on fiscal policy. At the same time, economists have also pointed out that the COVID-19 shock differs in fundamental ways from those that have precipitated economic recessions over the past century, which complicates the application of traditional macroeconomic frameworks used to calibrate the optimal fiscal response. This Special Feature begins by discussing key characteristics of the nature and transmission of the COVID-19 shock to the economy. It then reviews the academic and policy discussion on optimal fiscal policy responses to COVID-19. First, optimal design of the fiscal policy response is considered, taking into account the peculiarities of the shock. Second, possible long-term consequences of an aggressive fiscal response in the aftermath of COVID-19 are discussed. 1 The Nature of the COVID-19 Shock Direct Supply and Demand Effects of a Pandemic Pandemics, like other natural disasters, are typically regarded as examples of aggregate supply shocks. That is, spreading infection in the population reduces the amount of factor inputs available for production, leading to a temporary decline in potential output. In the current context, COVID-19 has also led to a significant negative aggregate demand shock; thus COVID-19 has induced negative shocks to both aggregate demand and aggregate supply. The COVID-19 shock to aggregate supply has reduced the productive capacity of the economy via temporary reductions in factor inputs and factor productivity in several important ways. The spread of infection in the population reduces labour supply as workers fall ill, with further declines due to quarantining of those in close contact with infected persons. Closure of schools forces many parents of younger children to work from home while taking on additional childcare duties, also reducing the effective labour supply.

Temporary closures of physical workplaces to reduce disease contagion also increase the stock of available physical capital that lies idle (e.g., factories and machinery). Special Features 103 Trade disruptions may reduce the supply of imported intermediate inputs and/or increase import prices, exposing countries to cost-push shocks and reducing aggregate supply temporarily. By simulating the effects of country-specific lockdown measures in a global input-output model, Guan et al. (2020) show that the reduction of China's output due to lockdown measures in January and

February had considerable indirect impact on other countries via global supply chain linkages. In the electronics sector specifically, the analysis finds that reduced production capacity in China had substantial effects on upstream suppliers, triggering production declines in South Korea's electronics sector, as well as in Japan's and Australia's production of metals (by about 21% in each case). In terms of effects on downstream electronic purchases, lower Chinese electronics output is estimated to have had the largest impact on the US, Japan, Mexico and France, reducing electronics purchases by an estimated 28% for each country. The pandemic has also had direct negative impact on aggregate demand, via both external and domestic channels. Trade and mobility disruptions from cross-border movement restrictions designed to slow infection spread have external demand effects, which are particularly significant for countries that are highly dependent on trade and tourism.

Distancing restrictions within countries also reduce consumer spending on categories associated with social activities. This effect has been only partially offset by increases in spending on other items, such as electronics.

Uncertainty about the trajectory of the COVID-19 shock can also be a drag on aggregate demand. Facing uncertainty about their future income earning capacity, households and firms may increase their precautionary savings by scaling down their consumption and investment plans, which further reduces aggregate demand. Altig et al. (2020) find that broad measures of macroeconomic uncertainty rose to unprecedented levels globally in March. As of August, they remained elevated. The simultaneous supply and demand effects of a pandemic are neatly illustrated in a simple macroeconomic model by Eichenbaum et al. (2020). The authors show that having a growing fraction of the population infected with the disease results in both aggregate supply shocks, from infected individuals being unable to work, and aggregate demand shocks, from households reducing consumption to avoid infection. In this framework, the foremost priority for governments is to aggressively reduce the infected share of the population via containment measures, in order to limit the impact of these simultaneous supply and demand shocks. In addition, the authors find that there are substantial public health and economic costs of easing containment measures too early; lifting containment measures before infections peak leads to a short-term surge in consumption by 17%, but also results in the death rate rising from 0.26% to 0.4% of the population and induces a second, persistent economic recession. Interactions between Supply and Demand The initial supply shocks may also negatively affect aggregate demand, leading to the large output gaps that are familiar from traditional crises. For example, Guerrieri et al. (2020) 104 Macroeconomic Review | October 2020 demonstrate that in the COVID-19 context, an initial negative shock to aggregate supply has the potential to cause an even larger decline in aggregate demand. The supply shock induced by COVID-19 has affected some sectors disproportionately, especially contact-intensive industries that have seen forced closures in many countries. As workers from these sectors see their incomes decline (if social insurance against income shocks is incomplete), they may cut back on spending, reducing demand in sectors that did not experience a supply shock. The demand shortfall is compounded if demand in sectors that have shut down is not reallocated to those that remain open, possibly because sector outputs are poor substitutes. In aggregate, this implies that the demand shock may be larger than the initial supply shock, a dynamic that the authors call a "Keynesian supply shock". The sharp and broad-based decline in revenues across the real economy could result in disruptions to financial stability in the presence of liquidity constraints and other financial frictions. While the economic effects of COVID-19 did not emanate from the financial sector, the potential for financial sector disruptions that amplify the economic damage for the rest of the economy remains a threat. As seen during the GFC, a financial crisis that results in synchronised tightening of financial conditions and plunging asset prices can have devastating effects on aggregate demand. Persistent Effects of the Shock As long as the public health threat of COVID-19 remains significant, the dampening effects on economic activity will persist. Uncertainties over future waves of the disease in the absence of a vaccine, as well as over the long-term efficacy of any vaccine that is introduced, mean that the aforementioned supply and demand shocks may continue to stifle a nascent recovery. Even after the public health risks dissipate, an extended period of income loss during COVID-19 may have severe scarring effects on the economy. As firm revenues continue to be depressed, many work stoppages that were initially temporary could turn into permanent job losses. Barrero et al. (2020) estimate that around the peak of US new unemployment claims in April, as much as 42% of job separations could lead to permanent job losses. This implies that even after the pandemic subsides, high unemployment may persist as the labour market struggles to absorb the large influx of jobless individuals. If COVID-19 induces persistent shifts in sectoral labour demand, an expedient reallocation of labour and reduction of unemployment may prove even more elusive, owing to mismatches between retrenched workers' skills and the needs of expanding sectors. Using data on 19 historical pandemics, Jordà et al. (2020) show some empirical evidence that they tend to induce labour shortages and deplete wealth, potentially reducing real interest rates for decades after the pandemic. While population losses experienced during past pandemics may not be as relevant today, their results suggest that a significant depletion of public and private wealth in the aggregate may limit the growth potential of economies in the medium term. Kozlowski et al. (2020) find that extreme adverse events like COVID-19 may persistently dampen economic growth by changing beliefs-afterCOVID-19, consumers and firms may revise their beliefs about the likelihood of economic tail risks, reducing incentives to invest and depressing the long-run natural rate of interest by up to 67 basis points. Special Features 105 2 The Role of Fiscal Policy in a Pandemic Challenges for the Fiscal Policy Response The nature of the COVID-19 shock has complicated the fiscal policy response to the crisis in two ways. First, the contemporaneous supply and demand shocks have led many economists to argue that traditional aggregate demand management via fiscal stimulus is ineffective and that the fiscal response should instead aim at maintaining the productive capacity of the economy. Second, in the absence of a readily available vaccine, the ongoing public health threat will continue to suppress economic activity, preventing a full economic recovery from taking hold. Maintaining fiscal support beyond the duration of a typical business cycle recession is very costly and societies will have to contend with the resulting excessive debt accumulation. In a standard business cycle downturn, countercyclical fiscal policy is typically employed to mitigate aggregate demand shortfalls, working through a classic Keynesian multiplier mechanism. In addition to raising aggregate expenditures directly by increasing public spending, fiscal policy aims to boost private sector consumption expenditures indirectly via the consumption multiplier. These mechanisms increase aggregate demand and help to forestall a deflationary spiral, as well as the accompanying rise in labour market slack and unemployment. However, many economists have argued that stimulating aggregate demand would be ineffective during a phase of the COVID-19 crisis where government-imposed measures are weighing on aggregate supply. In the AS/AD framework, standard aggregate demand stimulus in the presence of aggregate supply constraints is ineffective at raising output and may even be inflationary. Instead of boosting aggregate spending, fiscal support should aim at ensuring that the economy retains its productive capacity. Several prominent economists, including Krugman (2020) and Furman (2020), have favoured the analogy of placing the economy into an induced coma while the pandemic spreads-rather than invigorate the economy, government spending should keep the economy "alive" while it undergoes necessary treatment. In a similar vein, Lazear (2020) argued that the key objective for the fiscal response to the pandemic should be to prevent demand shortages during COVID-19 from causing widespread firm and household defaults. The fiscal response by most AEs reflects a general adherence to these prescriptions, as they have focused on facilitating credit to the broader economy and incentivising firms to retain workers. Credit policies, in the form of liquidity provision and debt deferment schemes, have been widely employed not just by central banks, but also by fiscal authorities. In effect, these policies ease the budget constraints of firms and households during periods when negative income shocks are likely to tighten them. As such, credit policies aim to reduce defaults among solvent households and firms that are facing temporary liquidity shortages. Perhaps the policies that best embody the principle of maintaining the economy's productive potential are furlough schemes that have mainly been employed in Europe, and which have accounted for a large portion of the budgetary outlay in these economies. Many furlough schemes essentially subsidise firms under two conditions: that they operate near normal operating capacity and that they retain workers on payrolls. Incentives to keep workers on furlough maintain the economy just under full capacity, while preserving the This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

