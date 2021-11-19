Issues of Uzbek-Russian economic partnership discussed

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S.Umurzakov held negotiations with Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation M.Reshetnikov in Moscow.

Issues of bilateral economic cooperation and measures to speed up implementation of joint investment projects and trade agreements, including those concluded within the framework of II Forum of Interregional Cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation, were discussed.

The parties highly appreciated the significance of the event, noting that the forum has been an effective tool for filling the economic agenda of the forthcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Russian Federation with practical content, as well as for taking interregional cooperation to a new level.

The progress of the implementation of individual projects was examined in detail, mechanisms for resolving existing issues were developed and further steps to assist in their timely implementation were identified.

The necessity to develop a close dialogue to achieve the set goals as well as to continuously expand the cooperation in promising directions has been stressed.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their commitment to further joint work to ensure the implementation of the agreements reached.

