Issues of Uzbek-Turkish cooperation discussed

On January 20 this year, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Uzbekistan O. Bekar.

During the meeting, a broad agenda of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including issues of interaction in investment, trade, economic, transport and logistics areas.

Projects, programs and activities that are under development were substantively reviewed. The parties paid special attention to further measures to increase the number of joint investment projects and increase mutual trade. In this vein, it was agreed that work will be intensified to complete the harmonization of the draft Preferential Trade Agreement.

A number of issues related to the activities of Turkish investors in Uzbekistan were also voiced - the parties discussed the algorithms for their solution and outlined further steps to promote these projects. The Uzbek side expressed its commitment to close cooperation with Turkish entrepreneurs and providing them with prompt practical support in resolving emerging issues.

Further actions to expand the transport connectivity of the two countries and develop the transit potential were discussed separately. An agreement was reached to set up a bilateral expert group to work out specific proposals to improve the efficiency of using transport corridors linking the two states.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on the development of a separate "Roadmap" to study the current state of the above issues and implement the necessary measures to address them.