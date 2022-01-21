Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Issues of Uzbek-Turkish cooperation discussed

01/21/2022 | 04:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On January 20 this year, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Uzbekistan O. Bekar.

During the meeting, a broad agenda of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including issues of interaction in investment, trade, economic, transport and logistics areas.

Projects, programs and activities that are under development were substantively reviewed. The parties paid special attention to further measures to increase the number of joint investment projects and increase mutual trade. In this vein, it was agreed that work will be intensified to complete the harmonization of the draft Preferential Trade Agreement.

A number of issues related to the activities of Turkish investors in Uzbekistan were also voiced - the parties discussed the algorithms for their solution and outlined further steps to promote these projects. The Uzbek side expressed its commitment to close cooperation with Turkish entrepreneurs and providing them with prompt practical support in resolving emerging issues.

Further actions to expand the transport connectivity of the two countries and develop the transit potential were discussed separately. An agreement was reached to set up a bilateral expert group to work out specific proposals to improve the efficiency of using transport corridors linking the two states.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on the development of a separate "Roadmap" to study the current state of the above issues and implement the necessary measures to address them.

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 21:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:22pCore One Labs Announces Successful Proof of Concept and Files Patent for Protection of its Recombinant Production System for Optimized Biosynthesis of Psilocybin
AQ
04:22pEnergy Down With Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:22pThe Advanced Imaging Society Partners with EARTHDAY.ORG to Present ADAM MCKAY with Inaugural VOICES FOR THE EARTH AWARD Presented at the 12th Annual Lumiere Awards
BU
04:21pAGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pMesa Royalty Trust Announces Trust Income for January 2022
BU
04:20pMorgan Stanley board lifts CEO Gorman's pay to $35 million
RE
04:20pHERCULES CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pHEALTHTECH SOLUTIONS, INC./UT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pCYRUSONE INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pSILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bond yields tumble as Netflix fuels stock market sell-off
2Serbian government blasts green groups for scuttling Rio's lithium proj..
3Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS