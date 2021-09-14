Issues of bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkey discussed

On September 13, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov held a meeting with a group of deputies of the Parliament of the Republic of Turkey, representing the Justice and Development Party of Turkey, headed by its Deputy Chairman, Deputy of the Parliament of the Turkish Republic from Istanbul Numan Kurtulmush …

During the constructive dialogue, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of multifaceted interaction between the two countries.

The dynamics of expanding political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkey was highly appreciated.

The Turkish side expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in promoting reforms in Uzbekistan.

An agreement was reached on close cooperation in order to effectively implement the agreements already reached and to further improve the forms and mechanisms of interaction.

https://mift.uz/ru/