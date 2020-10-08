Log in
Issues of cooperation with the Malaysian company “ScentPur Industry” were discussed

10/08/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

On October 5, the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Malaysia held negotiations with the director of ScentPur Industry, Denny Tan, during which issues of attracting the Malaysian side to mutually beneficial investment cooperation with Uzbekistan were discussed.

Founded in 2000, ScentPur Industry is engaged in the production of antibacterial hygiene products. The company's products are exported to 30 countries around the world - to the countries of Southeast and East Asia, the Persian Gulf and Europe. According to the Malaysian side, the company's products have relevant international certificates, including European ones.

During the meeting, Denny Tan expressed interest in considering the possibility of organizing the production of hygiene products in Uzbekistan, which are relevant during the coronavirus pandemic, for further export of these products to the CIS countries.

It was also noted the need for the company 'ScentPur Industry' to conduct an appropriate analysis of the Uzbek market, the conditions for the implementation of the proposed investment project and the existing logistics infrastructure for the effective organization of work on the export of manufactured products.

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:09:05 UTC
