Issues of deepening international cooperation were discussed

On December 28 of this year, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov discussed with the heads of all diplomatic missions of the country abroad the results achieved at the end of the year in the field of international cooperation.

The diplomats presented reports on the work done this year to deepen bilateral cooperation with each individual country in the political, diplomatic, investment, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres, and also reported on the priority tasks in each area for the coming year.

It was emphasized that the general goal for the near future should be to strengthen international relations in order to ensure accelerated economic growth, increase the country's investment, industrial and export potential, as well as further integrate the national economy into the world economic system.

It was pointed out the need to increase the involvement of the country's embassies abroad in the formation of new investment projects aimed at the production of high-tech import-substituting products, interaction with industry associations and regional administrations, and attracting foreign investors to their implementation.

They also noted the urgency of expanding the participation of diplomatic missions in promoting national exports by actively studying the situation in foreign markets, establishing relations with new companies - potential customers for domestic producers, identifying and taking practical measures to eliminate various kinds of barriers in foreign trade, as well as mobilizing additional export reserves of sectoral and regional enterprises, aiming at a significant increase in export performance by the end of 2022.

The role of diplomats in interaction with international financial institutions, foreign government financial organizations and donors in order to increase the volume of attracted financial, technical and grant assistance in the implementation of projects in Uzbekistan was also emphasized.

Also, the heads of diplomatic missions were assigned specific tasks in the field of international cooperation, in particular, within the framework of Uzbekistan's chairmanship in 2020 in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and participation in other international and interregional organizations.

As a result of the discussion, certain issues related to the development of foreign economic activity were considered and targeted instructions were given to responsible leaders.

https://mift.uz/ru/news/obsuzhdeny-voprosy-uglublenija-mezhdunarodnogo-sotrudnichestva#gallery-6