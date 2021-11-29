Log in
Issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Uzbekistan and Korea were discussed

11/29/2021 | 01:50am EST
During his stay in the Republic of Korea, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S.Umurzakov met with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Sang-hee.

The meeting, held in the format of open and trusting dialogue, was devoted to the discussion of joint actions to develop multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Korea with a focus on economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian partnership.

The important role of legislative bodies in maintaining high-level relations between the two states and the positive impact of their cooperation on economic and social development was noted, in connection with which the parties expressed their readiness to consistently expand parliamentary diplomacy by intensifying the interaction of associations and friendship and cooperation groups established in both parliaments.

An agreement was reached on the exchange of experience on expanding the democratic foundations in the public administration system, exercising parliamentary control over legislative bodies and improving the legislative framework, including regulating relations with business and investors.

The Korean side highly appreciated the measures taken within the framework of the initiative for Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO, and also noted that this process will have a positive impact on the dynamics of further development of trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Korea.

The Uzbek side expressed readiness to implement bilateral and multilateral projects with the Republic of Korea within the framework of the New Northern Policy and the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum.

Following the meeting, separate agreements were reached on further cooperation between the parliaments and governments of the two countries to achieve a synergistic effect in promoting joint initiatives and cooperation programs.

mift.uz

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
