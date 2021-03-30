Log in
Issues planned by the Federal Government in the second quarter of 2021

03/30/2021 | 04:15am EDT
Press Release

ADDRESS

Olof-Palme-Str. 35 60439 Frankfurt/Main

Number 2 as of 30 March 2021

TEL +49 69 25616-1607 FAX +49 69 25616-1429presse@deutsche-finanzagentur.dewww.deutsche-finanzagentur.de

Issues planned by the Federal Government in the second quarter of 2021

On 24 March 2021 the federal cabinet adopted a draft of a supplementary budget. As a result and subject to the adoption by the German Bundestag and the German Bundesrat, the financing requirements of the federal government and its special funds will increase.

Compared to the annual forecast published in December 2020, the federal government's issuance plan for the second quarter is adjusted as follows as additional € 2.5 billion will be raised on the capital market in total.

For the reopening of the 30-year Federal bond maturing in August 2048 on 14 April 2021, the issuance volume will be increased by € 0.5 billion to € 1.5 billion.

For the reopening of the Federal note series 183 on 2 June 2021, the issuance volume will be increased by € 1 billion to € 4 billion.

For the reopening of the 7-year Federal bond maturing in November 2028 on 8 June 2021, the issuance volume will be increased by € 1 billion to € 4 billion.

Due to the uncertain pandemic development and related challenges to the budget planning, additional adjustments to the issuance schedule can become necessary in the third and fourth quarter of 2021, which will be announced in the quarterly update/confirmation by press release if applicable.

As a general rule applicable to all Federal securities, amounts and issue dates stated in the annual preview may change, depending on the financing

requirements and liquidity situation of the federal government, and/or subject to conditions on the capital markets. However, the federal government is adhering to its announced plan as far as possible in order to provide investors with reliable guidance.

The update/confirmation of the issuance schedule for the third quarter will be published in June 2021.

Annex 1 - Schedule of federal government tender offers

Nominal capital market instruments

Date

Wed, 07-Apr-21

Wed, 14-Apr-21

Tue, 20-Apr-21

Wed, 21-Apr-21

Tue, 27-Apr-21

Wed, 28-Apr-21

Wed, 05-May-21

Tue, 18-May-21

Wed, 19-May-21

Wed, 26-May-21

Wed, 02-Jun-21

Tue, 08-Jun-21

Wed, 09-Jun-21

Tue, 15-Jun-21

Wed, 16-Jun-21

Wed, 23-Jun-21

2nd quarter totalSecurityTerm to maturityType

Bobl

5YR

Bund

30 Y

R

Schatz

2Y

R

Bund

10 Y

R

Bund

7Y

N

Bund

15 Y

R

Bobl

5Y

R

Schatz

2Y

N

Bund

10 Y

R

Bund

15 Y

R

Bobl

5Y

R

Bund

7Y

R

Bund

30 Y

R

Schatz

2Y

R

Bund

10 Y

N

Bund

15 Y

R

Volume in € mnMaturityISIN

4,000

10-Apr-26

DE0001141836

1,500

15-Aug-48

DE0001102432

5,000

10-Mar-23

DE0001104834

4,000

15-Feb-31

DE0001102531

4,000

15-Nov-28

DE0001102556

2,500

15-May-36

DE0001102549

4,000

10-Apr-26

DE0001141836

6,000

16-Jun-23

DE0001104842

4,000

15-Feb-31

DE0001102531

2,500

15-May-36

DE0001102549

4,000

10-Apr-26

DE0001141836

4,000

15-Nov-28

DE0001102556

1,500

15-Aug-50

DE0001102481

5,000

16-Jun-23

DE0001104842

5,000

15-Aug-31

DE0001102564

2,500

15-May-36

DE0001102549

59,500

CouponStart of interest periodFirst coupon date

0.00 % 1.25 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

15-Jan-21

10-Apr-22

15-Aug-17

15-Aug-18

04-Feb-21

10-Mar-22

08-Jan-21

15-Feb-22

29-Apr-21

15-Nov-22

0.00 % 0.00 %

05-Mar-21 15-Jan-21 20-May-21

15-May-22 10-Apr-22 16-Jun-22

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

08-Jan-21 05-Mar-21 15-Jan-21 29-Apr-21

15-Feb-22 15-May-22 10-Apr-22 15-Nov-22

0.00 %

15-Aug-19 20-May-21 18-Jun-21

15-Aug-20 16-Jun-22 15-Aug-22

0.00 %

05-Mar-21

15-May-22

Money market instruments

Date

Tue, 06-Apr-21

Mon, 12-Apr-21

Mon, 19-Apr-21

Mon, 26-Apr-21

Mon, 03-May-21

Mon, 10-May-21

Mon, 17-May-21

Tue, 25-May-21

Mon, 07-Jun-21

Mon, 14-Jun-21

Mon, 21-Jun-21

Mon, 28-Jun-21

2nd quarter totalSecurity (Remaining) Type Volume term in € mn

Bubill

3MRBubill

9MRBubill

6MR

Bubill

5M

RBubill

11 MRBubill

12 MN

Bubill

3M

RBubill

9MRBubill

6MR

Bubill

5M

RBubill

11 MRBubill

12 MN

Bubill

3M

RBubill

9MRBubill

6MR

Bubill

5M

RBubill

11 MRBubill

12 MN

Inflation-linked Federal securities

Date

Tue, 13-Apr-21

Tue, 04-May-21

Tue, 01-Jun-21

Y = years, M = months

N = new issue, R = reopening

Maturity

ISIN

3,000

28-Jul-21 DE0001030237

3,000

19-Jan-22 DE0001030336

4,000 3,000

27-Oct-21 DE0001030260

29-Sep-21 DE0001030252

3,000

23-Mar-22 DE0001030351

4,000 3,000

21-Apr-22 DE0001030369

25-Aug-21 DE0001030245

3,000

23-Feb-22 DE0001030344

4,000 3,000

24-Nov-21 DE0001030278

27-Oct-21 DE0001030260

3,000

21-Apr-22 DE0001030369

4,000 3,000

18-May-22 DE0001030377

29-Sep-21 DE0001030252

3,000

23-Mar-22 DE0001030351

4,000 3,000

15-Dec-21 DE0001030328

24-Nov-21 DE0001030278

3,000

18-May-22 DE0001030377

4,000

22-Jun-22 DE0001030385

60,000

Disclaimer

Federal Republic of Germany - Finance Agency published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
