Issues planned by the Federal Government in the second quarter of 2021
On 24 March 2021 the federal cabinet adopted a draft of a supplementary budget. As a result and subject to the adoption by the German Bundestag and the German Bundesrat, the financing requirements of the federal government and its special funds will increase.
Compared to the annual forecast published in December 2020, the federal government's issuance plan for the second quarter is adjusted as follows as additional € 2.5 billion will be raised on the capital market in total.
For the reopening of the 30-year Federal bond maturing in August 2048 on 14 April 2021, the issuance volume will be increased by € 0.5 billion to € 1.5 billion.
For the reopening of the Federal note series 183 on 2 June 2021, the issuance volume will be increased by € 1 billion to € 4 billion.
For the reopening of the 7-year Federal bond maturing in November 2028 on 8 June 2021, the issuance volume will be increased by € 1 billion to € 4 billion.
Due to the uncertain pandemic development and related challenges to the budget planning, additional adjustments to the issuance schedule can become necessary in the third and fourth quarter of 2021, which will be announced in the quarterly update/confirmation by press release if applicable.
As a general rule applicable to all Federal securities, amounts and issue dates stated in the annual preview may change, depending on the financing
requirements and liquidity situation of the federal government, and/or subject to conditions on the capital markets. However, the federal government is adhering to its announced plan as far as possible in order to provide investors with reliable guidance.
The update/confirmation of the issuance schedule for the third quarter will be published in June 2021.
Annex 1 - Schedule of federal government tender offers
Nominal capital market instruments
Date
Wed, 07-Apr-21
Wed, 14-Apr-21
Tue, 20-Apr-21
Wed, 21-Apr-21
Tue, 27-Apr-21
Wed, 28-Apr-21
Wed, 05-May-21
Tue, 18-May-21
Wed, 19-May-21
Wed, 26-May-21
Wed, 02-Jun-21
Tue, 08-Jun-21
Wed, 09-Jun-21
Tue, 15-Jun-21
Wed, 16-Jun-21
Wed, 23-Jun-21
2nd quarter totalSecurityTerm to maturityType
Bobl
5YR
Bund
30 Y
R
Schatz
2Y
R
Bund
10 Y
R
Bund
7Y
N
Bund
15 Y
R
Bobl
5Y
R
Schatz
2Y
N
Bund
10 Y
R
Bund
15 Y
R
Bobl
5Y
R
Bund
7Y
R
Bund
30 Y
R
Schatz
2Y
R
Bund
10 Y
N
Bund
15 Y
R
Volume in € mnMaturityISIN
4,000
10-Apr-26
DE0001141836
1,500
15-Aug-48
DE0001102432
5,000
10-Mar-23
DE0001104834
4,000
15-Feb-31
DE0001102531
4,000
15-Nov-28
DE0001102556
2,500
15-May-36
DE0001102549
4,000
10-Apr-26
DE0001141836
6,000
16-Jun-23
DE0001104842
4,000
15-Feb-31
DE0001102531
2,500
15-May-36
DE0001102549
4,000
10-Apr-26
DE0001141836
4,000
15-Nov-28
DE0001102556
1,500
15-Aug-50
DE0001102481
5,000
16-Jun-23
DE0001104842
5,000
15-Aug-31
DE0001102564
2,500
15-May-36
DE0001102549
59,500
CouponStart of interest periodFirst coupon date
0.00 % 1.25 % 0.00 % 0.00 %
15-Jan-21
10-Apr-22
15-Aug-17
15-Aug-18
04-Feb-21
10-Mar-22
08-Jan-21
15-Feb-22
29-Apr-21
15-Nov-22
0.00 % 0.00 %
05-Mar-21 15-Jan-21 20-May-21
15-May-22 10-Apr-22 16-Jun-22
0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %
08-Jan-21 05-Mar-21 15-Jan-21 29-Apr-21
15-Feb-22 15-May-22 10-Apr-22 15-Nov-22
0.00 %
15-Aug-19 20-May-21 18-Jun-21
15-Aug-20 16-Jun-22 15-Aug-22
0.00 %
05-Mar-21
15-May-22
Money market instruments
Date
Tue, 06-Apr-21
Mon, 12-Apr-21
Mon, 19-Apr-21
Mon, 26-Apr-21
Mon, 03-May-21
Mon, 10-May-21
Mon, 17-May-21
Tue, 25-May-21
Mon, 07-Jun-21
Mon, 14-Jun-21
Mon, 21-Jun-21
Mon, 28-Jun-21
2nd quarter totalSecurity (Remaining) Type Volume term in € mn
Bubill
3MRBubill
9MRBubill
6MR
Bubill
5M
RBubill
11 MRBubill
12 MN
Bubill
3M
RBubill
9MRBubill
6MR
Bubill
5M
RBubill
11 MRBubill
12 MN
Bubill
3M
RBubill
9MRBubill
6MR
Bubill
5M
RBubill
11 MRBubill
12 MN
Inflation-linked Federal securities
Date
Tue, 13-Apr-21
Tue, 04-May-21
Tue, 01-Jun-21
Y = years, M = months
N = new issue, R = reopening
Maturity
ISIN
3,000
28-Jul-21 DE0001030237
3,000
19-Jan-22 DE0001030336
4,000 3,000
27-Oct-21 DE0001030260
29-Sep-21 DE0001030252
3,000
23-Mar-22 DE0001030351
4,000 3,000
21-Apr-22 DE0001030369
25-Aug-21 DE0001030245
3,000
23-Feb-22 DE0001030344
4,000 3,000
24-Nov-21 DE0001030278
27-Oct-21 DE0001030260
3,000
21-Apr-22 DE0001030369
4,000 3,000
18-May-22 DE0001030377
29-Sep-21 DE0001030252
3,000
23-Mar-22 DE0001030351
4,000 3,000
15-Dec-21 DE0001030328
24-Nov-21 DE0001030278
3,000
18-May-22 DE0001030377
4,000
22-Jun-22 DE0001030385
60,000
