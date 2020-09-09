Log in
Issuing of Motor Vehicle Licences, August 2020

09/09/2020 | 05:10am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, September 9, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

ISSUING OF MOTOR VEHICLE LICENSES: AUGUST 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces that in August 2020, 13,257 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time, recording a 23.6% decrease compared with the corresponding month of 2019 when the number of road motor cars was 17,350. In August 2019, a 20.2% increase had been observed in comparison with the corresponding month of 2018 (Table 1, Graphs 1,2,3,5). A total number of 7,370 new cars were put into circulation in August 2020 compared with 10,407 in August 2019, recording a 29.2% decrease.

The new motorcycles over 50cc (both new and used from abroad) that were put into circulation for the first time in August 2020 amounted to 3,127, against 3,497 in 2019, thus recording a 10.6% decrease. In August 2019, a 12.4% increase had been observed in comparison with the corresponding month of 2018 (Table 1, Graph 4). Out of the above motorcycles 2,892 were new, while the corresponding figure in August 2019 was 3,190, recording a 9.3% decrease.

During the period January - August 2020, 111,649 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time, representing a decrease of 29.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2019 when the number of road motor cars was 158,038. During the period January - August 2019 an increase of 12.0% had been observed in comparison with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 3, Graphs 6,7). Out of the above number of road motor cars that were put into circulation, from January to August 2020, 57,118 were new, while the corresponding number during the respective period of 2019 was 92,863, recording a decrease of 38.5%.

During the period January - August 2020 the circulation of new motorcycles over 50cc (both new and used from abroad) amounted to 25,906 against 30,488 in 2019, thus representing a 15.0% decrease. An increase of 11.3% had been observed during the period January - August 2019 in comparison with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 3, Graphs 6,7). A total number of 23,785 new motorcycles were put into circulation, from January to August 2020, compared with 27,807 during the corresponding period of 2019, recording a 14.5% decrease.

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Sectoral Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022

Transport Statistics Section

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Pota Tzortzi, Konstantinos Menexes

Tel:

+30 213 135 2187, +30 213 135 3055

Fax: +30 213 135 2757

e-mail: p.tzortzi@statistics.gr, k.menexes@statistics.gr

1

Table 1. Road motor vehicles, both new and used, put into circulation for the first time in Greece: August 2018 - 2020

2018

Category of Road Motor

Vehicles

Total

New

Road Motor Vehicles,total

17,546

11,005

1. Road motor cars

14,434

8,171

Passenger Cars

12,636

7,681

Buses

99

17

Lorries

1,699

473

2. Motorcycles > 50 cc

3,112

2,834

Road Motor Vehicles,total

8,132

6,096

1. Road motor cars

7,100

5,096

Passenger Cars

6,623

4,871

Buses

36

1

Lorries

441

224

2. Motorcycles > 50 cc

1,032

1,000

August

2019

2020

Used

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Greece, total

6,541

10,262

20,847

13,597

7,250

16,384

6,263

17,350

10,407

6,943

13,257

7,370

4,955

15,087

9,592

5,495

11,349

6,851

82

73

6

67

99

15

1,226

2,190

809

1,381

1,809

504

278

3,497

3,190

307

3,127

2,892

Prefecture of Attica

2,036

5,986

10,222

8,142

2,080

7,784

2,004

9,018

7,000

2,018

6,559

4,802

1,752

8,189

6,451

1,738

5,984

4,506

35

22

2

20

32

3

217

807

547

260

543

293

32

1,204

1,142

62

1,225

1,184

Change (%)

2019/2018

2020/2019

Used

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

6,122

18.8%

23.6%

10.8%

-21.4%

-24.5%

-15.6%

5,887

20.2%

27.4%

10.9%

-23.6%

-29.2%

-15.2%

4,498

19.4%

24.9%

10.9%

-24.8%

-28.6%

-18.1%

84

-26.3%

-64.7%

-18.3%

35.6%

150.0%

25.4%

1,305

28.9%

71.0%

12.6%

-17.4%

-37.7%

-5.5%

235

12.4%

12.6%

10.4%

-10.6%

-9.3%

-23.5%

1,798

25.7%

33.6%

2.2%

-23.9%

-26.5%

-13.6%

1,757

27.0%

37.4%

0.7%

-27.3%

-31.4%

-12.9%

1,478

23.6%

32.4%

-0.8%

-26.9%

-30.2%

-15.0%

29

-38.9%

100.0%

-42.9%

45.5%

50.0%

45.0%

250

83.0%

144.2%

19.8%

-32.7%

-46.4%

-3.8%

41

16.7%

14.2%

93.8%

1.7%

3.7%

-33.9%

Table 2. Road motor vehicles, both new and used, put into circulation for the first time in Greece: September 2018 - August 2020

Change (%)

Average Sep. 2018 - Aug. 2019

Average Sep. 2019 - Aug. 2020

Category of Road Motor

Average Sep. 2019 - Aug. 2020 /

Vehicles

Average Sep. 2018 - Aug. 2019

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

Greece, total

Road Motor Vehicles,total

20,641

12,988

7,653

17,145

10,084

7,061

-16.9%

-22.4%

-7.7%

1. Road motor cars

17,317

9,962

7,355

14,047

7,243

6,804

-18.9%

-27.3%

-7.5%

Passenger Cars

14,893

9,257

5,636

11,797

6,622

5,175

-20.8%

-28.5%

-8.2%

Buses

129

30

99

117

23

94

-9.2%

-22.9%

-5.1%

Lorries

2,296

676

1,620

2,133

598

1,535

-7.1%

-11.5%

-5.2%

2. Motorcycles > 50 cc

3,324

3,026

298

3,098

2,841

257

-6.8%

-6.1%

-13.8%

2

Graph 1: Passenger Cars (January 2018 - August 2020)

25,000

20,000

Total

15,000

new

10,000

5,000

used

0

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

2018

2019

2020

Graph 2: Lorries ( January 2018 - August 2020)

3,500

3,000

Total

2,500

2,000

new

1,500

used

1,000

500

0

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

2018

2019

2020

Graph 3: Buses (January 2018 - August 2020)

350

300

Total

250

200

new

150

100

used

50

0

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

2018

2019

2020

3

Graph 4: Motorcycles (January 2018 - August 2020)

7,000

6,000

5,000

Total

4,000

new

3,000

2,000

used

1,000

0

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

2018

2019

2020

Graph 5: New Registrations of Motor Vehicles (August 2020)

Buses

99

Motorcycles

3,127

Lorries

1,809

Passenger Cars

11,349

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:09:07 UTC
