Issuing of Motor Vehicle Licences, August 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, September 9, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

ISSUING OF MOTOR VEHICLE LICENSES: AUGUST 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces that in August 2020, 13,257 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time, recording a 23.6% decrease compared with the corresponding month of 2019 when the number of road motor cars was 17,350. In August 2019, a 20.2% increase had been observed in comparison with the corresponding month of 2018 (Table 1, Graphs 1,2,3,5). A total number of 7,370 new cars were put into circulation in August 2020 compared with 10,407 in August 2019, recording a 29.2% decrease.

The new motorcycles over 50cc (both new and used from abroad) that were put into circulation for the first time in August 2020 amounted to 3,127, against 3,497 in 2019, thus recording a 10.6% decrease. In August 2019, a 12.4% increase had been observed in comparison with the corresponding month of 2018 (Table 1, Graph 4). Out of the above motorcycles 2,892 were new, while the corresponding figure in August 2019 was 3,190, recording a 9.3% decrease.

During the period January - August 2020, 111,649 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time, representing a decrease of 29.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2019 when the number of road motor cars was 158,038. During the period January - August 2019 an increase of 12.0% had been observed in comparison with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 3, Graphs 6,7). Out of the above number of road motor cars that were put into circulation, from January to August 2020, 57,118 were new, while the corresponding number during the respective period of 2019 was 92,863, recording a decrease of 38.5%.

During the period January - August 2020 the circulation of new motorcycles over 50cc (both new and used from abroad) amounted to 25,906 against 30,488 in 2019, thus representing a 15.0% decrease. An increase of 11.3% had been observed during the period January - August 2019 in comparison with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 3, Graphs 6,7). A total number of 23,785 new motorcycles were put into circulation, from January to August 2020, compared with 27,807 during the corresponding period of 2019, recording a 14.5% decrease.

