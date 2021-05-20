Istari Oncology Honored as “Best Early Stage Product Development Company” in the Triangle Business Journal's Life Sciences Awards

Istari Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on novel immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors, was just awarded “Best Early Stage Product Development Company” within the Life Sciences award category by the Triangle Business Journal.

The Triangle Business Journal (TBJ) Life Sciences Awards recognize both individuals and research organizations in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina that are blazing trails and breaking ground in this field. The life sciences award category includes biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, clinical research, human health, medical devices and diagnostics, and many others. This year TBJ honored 16 winners – three individuals and 13 organizations – including Istari, in a ceremony held virtually earlier today.

“I’m really grateful for this award and for the Istari team to be honored by the Triangle Business Journal for all of their contributions,” stated President and CEO, Matt Stober. “It serves as recognition of the hardworking team we have here at Istari Oncology and the unique immunotherapy we believe will change the treatment paradigm for cancer patients.”

Istari’s lead immunotherapy candidate, PVSRIPO, is based on an attenuated version of the polio vaccine, originally developed through research at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Medical Center. The therapy is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials across a range of solid tumors including glioblastoma and melanoma. PVSRIPO will also be evaluated in a “basket trial” that includes other solid tumors such as bladder cancer.

About Istari Oncology

Istari Oncology, Inc., headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on novel immuno-oncology and immunotherapy platforms for the treatment of glioblastoma and a wide variety of other solid tumors. The company was founded by Darell Bigner, MD, PhD and Matthias Gromeier, MD, of Duke University Medical Center in 2016. Istari licensed a broad range of patents and patent applications from Duke University and has access to additional intellectual property to continue clinical and commercial development of these technologies. The company’s primary platform currently in clinical development is PVSRIPO. For more information, please visit www.istarioncology.com.

About Triangle Business Journal

The Triangle Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 491,000 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally, and nationally. Visit us at bizjournals.com/triangle to learn more.

