Istari Oncology Presents Data on Its PVSRIPO Immunotherapy at the Annual November Meetings for the Society for Immunology of Cancer (SITC) and the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO)

SITC presentations to focus on Istari Oncology’s preclinical data verifying PVSRIPO’s recall MOA and recent clinical-trial expansion into head and neck cancer

SNO presentations to highlight the company’s novel work in glioblastoma

Istari Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced it will be presenting data on its investigative immunotherapy PVSRIPO for the potential treatment of solid tumors at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC; Washington D.C.; November 10-14) and the 26th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO; Boston; November 18 - 21).

PVSRIPO is an investigational immunotherapy based on the live–attenuated Sabin type 1 poliovirus vaccine that has been genetically modified for safety. PVSRIPO has been shown to activate a patient’s innate and adaptive immune system to facilitate a systemic anti-tumor immune response. Because PVSRIPO utilizes CD155 (the poliovirus receptor) to enter both solid tumor cells and antigen–presenting cells (APCs) in the tumor microenvironment, PVSRIPO has the potential to treat a variety of cancers.

Details of Istari Oncology’s SITC Presentations – Focusing on PVSRIPO’s recall MOA and recent expansion into head and neck cancer

Title: Poster Presentation: (517) LUMINOS-103: A basket trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of PVSRIPO and PVSRIPO in combination with anti-PD-1/L1 checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced solid tumors

Presenter: Brant A. Inman MD, MS

Presentation time: 11/12/2021 from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. EST

Location: Poster Hall, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.

Title: Poster Presentation: (739) Intratumor childhood vaccine-specific CD4+ T cell recall helps antitumor CD8 T cells

Presenter: Michael Brown, PhD

Presentation time: 11/12/2021 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Location: Poster Hall, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.

Details of Istari Oncology’s SNO Presentations – Focusing on preclinical and clinical safety data supporting the company’s work in glioblastoma

Title: Poster Presentation: (CTIM-18) LUMINOS-101: Initial safety and tolerability of PVSRIPO and pembrolizumab combination therapy in recurrent glioblastoma

Presenter: Andrew Sloan, MD

Presentation time: 11/18 – 11/21 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. EST

Location: Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA

Title: Poster Presentation: (BIOM-20) Tumor-intrinsic and peripheral features associate with survival after polio virotherapy in recurrent GBM

Presenter: Michael Brown, PhD

Presentation time: 11/18 – 11/21 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. EST

Location: Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA

Title: Abstract Presentation: (IMMU-26) Safety and efficacy of PVSRIPO in recurrent glioblastoma: long-term follow-up and initial multicenter results

Presenter: Annick Desjardins, MD, FRCPC

Presentation time: 11/19 from 4:50 – 4:55 p.m. EST

Location: Room 207, Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA

Title: Abstract Presentation: (EXTH-77) Polio virotherapy of murine brain tumors includes microglia proliferation and inflammation that is potentiated by immune checkpoint blockade

Presenter: Yuanfan Yang, MD

Presentation time: 11/21 from 11:50 – 11:55 a.m. EST

Location: Room 208, Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA

About PVSRIPO

PVSRIPO is an investigational immunotherapy based on the live-attenuated Sabin type 1 poliovirus vaccine that has been genetically modified for safety. PVSRIPO targets cells using the poliovirus receptor CD155, which is widely expressed on both the malignant cells of most solid tumors and key antigen-presenting cells (APCs) within the tumor microenvironment. PVSRIPO targets tumors using three key mechanisms: 1) engagement and activation of APCs, leading to T cell priming and sustained, systemic anticancer immunity; 2) direct tumor cell killing and antigen release; and 3) amplification of the immune response via recall of poliovirus vaccine-specific T cells. PVSRIPO has been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug Designation status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in recurrent glioblastoma, and Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designation status in refractory melanoma.

About Istari Oncology

Istari Oncology, Inc., headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of glioblastoma and a wide variety of solid tumors. Istari has licensed a broad range of patents and patent applications, and has access to additional intellectual property to continue clinical and commercial development of these technologies. The company’s primary asset currently in clinical development is PVSRIPO. For more information, please visit: www.istarioncology.com.

