Istari Oncology to Present Data from its PVSRIPO Immunotherapy Platform at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting

06/01/2021 | 08:12am EDT
  • LUMINOS-101 and LUMINOS-102 study designs to be presented
  • Preclinical data for PVSRIPO in combination with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors to be presented

Istari Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on novel immunotherapy platforms for the treatment of solid tumors, announced today that two PVSRIPO presentations will be made during poster sessions at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually June 4-8, 2021. PVSRIPO is a viral immunotherapy shown in preclinical studies to activate innate and adaptive immunity to facilitate a polyfunctional antitumor CD8+ T cell response. Clinical trials are underway in recurrent glioblastoma (LUMINOS-101), melanoma (LUMINOS-102) and a range of solid tumors (LUMINOS-103).

Presentations at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting include:

Title: LUMINOS-101: Phase 2 study of PVSRIPO with pembrolizumab in recurrent glioblastoma
Abstract #: TPS2065
Virtual Session: Central Nervous System Tumors
Dates: June 4-8, 2021
Location: ASCO Virtual Scientific Program

Title: Safety and efficacy of murine PVSRIPO plus anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) in a melanoma tumor model
Abstract #: 2560
Virtual Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy
Dates: June 4-8, 2021
Location: ASCO Virtual Scientific Program

Additional information on the meeting can be found on the ASCO website. ASCO participants and non-participants can also browse Istari’s virtual medical affairs exhibit at https://istarivirtualexhibit.com/ and learn more about PVSRIPO’s mechanism of action, the LUMINOS clinical trials program, and view published studies and posters to be presented at ASCO 2021 and other previous congresses. For more information about Istari Oncology and ongoing clinical trials and research, visit www.istarioncology.com.

About PVSRIPO

PVSRIPO is an investigational immunotherapy based on the live attenuated Sabin type 1 poliovirus vaccine that has been genetically modified for safety. PVSRIPO has a distinct target (the poliovirus receptor, CD155), which is expressed on virtually all solid tumors and antigen-presenting cells. Via CD155, PVSRIPO targets tumors with two primary mechanisms: 1) direct damage to and killing of cancerous cells; and 2) engaging innate and adaptive antitumor immune responses via nonlethal infection of antigen presenting cells in the tumor, which stimulates a specific signaling pathway resulting in a sustained, robust type-I/III interferon-dominant response, with minimal release of unwanted cytokines. Its effects are potentiated by prior vaccination against poliovirus. PVSRIPO has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Status by the FDA in recurrent glioblastoma. PVSRIPO has also been granted Orphan Status by the FDA for advanced melanoma.

About Istari Oncology

Istari Oncology, Inc., headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Darell Bigner, MD, PhD and Matthias Gromeier, MD, of Duke University Medical Center in 2016. Istari licensed a broad range of patents and patent applications from Duke University and has access to additional intellectual property to continue clinical and commercial development of these technologies. The company’s primary platform currently in clinical development is PVSRIPO. For more information, please visit www.istarioncology.com.

Abstracts: TPS2065 & 2560


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS