Istation : gains pre-K, K-8 academic intervention approval in Mississippi

Research-based educational technology tackles academic deficiencies

Istation, a leader in educational technology, gained pre-K and K-8 academic intervention and K-5 universal screener approval for Istation Reading in Mississippi. The state uses diagnostic assessments to identify where students struggle and evidence-based academic intervention that utilizes guided learning instruction to help students improve those skills. The Mississippi State Board of Education seeks to provide students with access to world-class educational materials to promote the development of knowledge and skills for college and the workforce.

Powered by the science of reading, Istation’s reading assessments and instructional resources for pre-K through eighth grade cover the National Reading Panel’s “Big Five” foundational essentials: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, comprehension and vocabulary. Schools get the support they need to improve foundational reading and growth with assessments that provide actionable and insightful data that measure these skills and many others.

Students take a computer-adaptive assessment, known as Istation’s Indicators of Progress (ISIP™), which measures overall proficiency and abilities. Istation uses student progress and assessment data to create personalized data profiles with relevant information on students’ progress. These instantaneous and customizable reports include both graphical and contextual analyses for each student. Teachers can use this data to plan and differentiate instruction, provide necessary interventions and discover students who may be at risk for learning disabilities.

“We take pride in the extensive science and research that is used to drive Istation’s educational materials,” said Istation CEO Richard Collins. “Istation is honored to be approved by the Mississippi State Board of Education to provide academic support for students and educators across Mississippi.”

Learn how Istation Reading serves as an effective academic intervention tool to address the personalized needs of each student by providing teachers with invaluable insights to help students prosper.

