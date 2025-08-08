Investors reacted with relative calm to the effective entry into force of some of the customs duties imposed by the United States. Or with a certain resignation, in a zeitgeist of 'it could have been worse'. The pace of corporate earnings releases will slow down quite significantly among large Western companies.

Equity markets have largely shrugged off the introduction of new global trade rules, as they await further clarity on their real impact. One certainty is that the average price of goods sold in the United States and produced abroad will increase seven- to eightfold. Experts estimate that US customs duties in August 2025 will be between 17% and 20%, compared with 2.5% on 1 January, their highest level in a century. Another certainty is that additional cash will flow into Washington's coffers. The amounts are considerable, even if they are not commensurate with the country's budgetary problems.

But many questions remain, the main one being: who will foot the final bill? Critics of Donald Trump's strategy claim that it will be American consumers. They point to what happened during Trump's first term, as several studies, notably that of the NBER (National Bureau of Economic Research), concluded that the surcharges were ultimately borne by American businesses and consumers. The president's supporters obviously see things differently and consider this strategy to be part of a broader plan to strengthen the economy and serve the geopolitical interests of the United States, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed yesterday.

However, this issue remains crucial because the intuitive equation of higher tariffs = higher inflation continues to weigh on the US central bank's room for manoeuvre, forcing it to keep interest rates high for the time being. This restrictive policy is holding back private initiative (credit is expensive, so money is less abundant) and weighing on public finances (the cost of borrowing is high). The Fed believes that loosening the reins would have even more serious consequences, particularly by causing prices to skyrocket and creating a cataclysmic spiral. Dogmatism, replies the Trump administration, which believes that lowering rates is the missing link in its current economic policy.

With this in mind, Donald Trump has scored some points recently. The surprise resignation of a Fed member will allow him to bring a new wolf into the monetary fold. Or rather a dove, as central bankers who favour unorthodox policies are known. It will be Stephen Miran, an economic adviser close to the White House, who was already part of the previous administration's team. He will strengthen the dissident camp within the institution, which already includes Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller. The latter has been in the running for several days to replace the current chairman, Jerome Powell, when his term expires in a few months.

While we wait to see whether the Fed will rally behind Trump's policies, the stock markets, as I said at the beginning of this column, are doing rather well. The Nasdaq 100 even hit a new high at yesterday's close, helped by Apple, which continued its rebound after making investment commitments in the United States. The group remains in the red in 2025, with a 12% decline that contrasts sharply with other technology stars. Despite the recent enthusiasm, the company remains mired in supply chains that run through foreign countries and the almost insurmountable delay it has accumulated in AI. In Europe, indices in major exporting countries such as Germany (+1.1% for the DAX) and Italy (+0.9% for the FTSE Mib) have weathered the tariff storm unscathed. The same is true in France (+0.9%) and even Switzerland (+0.8%), despite the Swiss Confederation's complicated situation with the United States.

Asian markets are also on the rise: the MSCI Asia Pacific index has posted five consecutive sessions in positive territory, and Japan has been on a roll since the customs horizon cleared. Finally, it must be said quickly: Tokyo is delighted to have escaped the maximum customs tariff with the United States by negotiating in the European style: no concessions in return, but a 15% tariff instead of 30%. In short, a 50% discount, just like during the sales. More seriously, the United States has confirmed that Japan will not suffer from a pile-up of surcharges and, above all, that the exemptions negotiated on cars will come into force.

In Asia-Pacific this morning, Japan's Nikkei 225 ended the week's last trading session up 2%. Elsewhere, the picture is much more complicated, with declines of more than 0.5% in South Korea, India and Hong Kong. Australia lost 0.2% but still ended the week on a positive note thanks to a good start to the week.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: household spending in Japan; the hourly wage rate for permanent employees in Canada. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$3,392.31

: US$3,392.31 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66.16

: US$66.16 United States 10 years : 4.25%

: 4.25% BITCOIN: US$116,417

In corporate news:

Revolution Beauty Group advances formal sale process with multiple bidders, rejecting True's takeover offer.

advances formal sale process with multiple bidders, rejecting True's takeover offer. Standard Chartered establishes joint venture Anchorpoint to apply for stablecoin issuance licence in Hong Kong.

establishes joint venture Anchorpoint to apply for stablecoin issuance licence in Hong Kong. BHP and Vale propose $1.4 billion settlement in UK lawsuit over Brazil mining dam disaster.

and Vale propose $1.4 billion settlement in UK lawsuit over Brazil mining dam disaster. Flutter Entertainment reports increased Q2 revenue and earnings, driven by US operations and iGaming expansion.

reports increased Q2 revenue and earnings, driven by US operations and iGaming expansion. Fiinu completes acquisition of Everfex P.S.A.

completes acquisition of Everfex P.S.A. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan faces pressure to resign from President Trump amid scrutiny over ties to Chinese firms, affecting stock prices.

CEO Lip-Bu Tan faces pressure to resign from President Trump amid scrutiny over ties to Chinese firms, affecting stock prices. Tesla disbands Dojo supercomputer team, impacting autonomous-driving software development, amid AI chip design challenges.

disbands Dojo supercomputer team, impacting autonomous-driving software development, amid AI chip design challenges. Eli Lilly stock drops after mixed results from late-stage study of weight-loss pill orforglipron.

stock drops after mixed results from late-stage study of weight-loss pill orforglipron. The Trade Desk experiences slowdown in quarterly revenue growth and appoints Alex Kayyal as new CFO.

experiences slowdown in quarterly revenue growth and appoints Alex Kayyal as new CFO. General Motors to import EV batteries from China's CATL despite tariffs.

