It's All About Lucky Number Nine at Intertops Poker

05/17/2021 | 06:48am EDT
Nine days, nine tournaments, $999 to play for each time

The number nine is set to feature heavily at Intertops Poker this month with players able to take part in nine poker tournaments over nine days, each with a $999 guaranteed prize pot to play for.

The Triple 9 Tournament runs from 17 May to 27 May and each contest sees players start with 999 chips and with a maximum of 9 re-entries. Tournaments get underway each day at 4:05pm Eastern Time and the buy-in is $27 plus a $2 fee.

If you take part in all nine tournaments you will be entered into a special prize draw where nine lucky players will receive a trove of Intertops gear and merchandise. The number nine is lucky in Chinese culture, so hopefully it will be lucky for those taking part in the Triple 9 Tournament.

If not, then you can always try your luck on some of the most popular slots in market right now while also taking advantage of our generous Slot of the Month promotion. The offer is simple, the more you deposit, the more free spins you will receive on popular Betsoft slot, Back to Venus.

Here is a full breakdown of the bonus:

Deposit $25 and receive 30 free spins on Back to Venus with the code GROW1

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins on Back to Venus with the code GROW2

Deposit $75 and receive 80 free spins on Back to Venus with the code GROW3

Deposit $100 and receive 100 free spins on Back to Venus with the code GROW4

Deposit codes can be used in any order, but each code can only be used once. Free spins will be added to your account 24-48 hours after you have entered the code, or you can contact customer support (casinohost@interops.ag) and they will add them straight away.

If that wasn’t enough, Intertops is once again running it’s Wipeout XXL Series with a guaranteed prize pot of $3,000 up for grabs every Saturday. The main event starts at 8:30pm Eastern with a $30 buy in (+ $3 admin fee).

The Wipeout XXL main event takes place every Saturday indefinitely, and you can also take part in weekly Wipeout XL tournaments that run Monday to Friday with a $1,500 GTD prize pot to play for. Wipeout XL tournaments also take place every Sunday with a boosted $2,000 GTD prize on the table.

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Intertops Poker:

Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades. Its poker games and tables can be accessed via Instant Play, or by downloading its desktop client. The site has recently undergone a major redesign, and is fully optimised for mobile.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS