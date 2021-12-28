LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bruno Marc is offering its customers a limited 15% off deal using code: BMS10 for all types of shoes this holiday season on Bruno Marc's official site.



In honor of the holidays, Bruno Marc has announced a brand new discount: 15% off for all shoes on Bruno Marc's official website using the code: BMS10 and the code offer is valid until 15 January 2022. Bruno Marc regularly touts free shipping over $100, so loyal customers will be excited to cash in on even more savings this holiday season.



Important Information:



1. The 15% off code : BMS10 is only valid until 15 January 2022



2. This offer is only available on https://brunomarcshoes.com/



3. This offer is not valid on third-party sites that offer Bruno Marc Shoes.



4. Bruno Marc offers free shipping on all orders over $100.00



Formal Shoes For Men



Oxfords, Chukka Boots, Casual Loafers and Chelsea Boots for men are all fair game this festive season. Bruno Marc is making it easy for consumers to mix and match looks. Style your favorite menswear with a stylish addition from Bruno Marc Shoes. Finding quality-made Oxfords are in the stars this Christmas time.



About Bruno Marc



Bruno Marc is a luxury shoe line for men that focuses on designing, manufacturing, and distributing fashionable shoe wear. The brand is most notably known for offering footwear for men with quality material and long-term durability at a great price. Helmed by their dedication to men's fashion, Bruno Marc offers great deals on stylish men's footwear ranging from formal to more casual loafers.



Learn more about shoes from Bruno Marc: https://brunomarcshoes.com/collections/oxfords



