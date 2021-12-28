Log in
Its Not Too Late: Celebrate This Holiday Season with Bruno Marc Shoes

12/28/2021 | 02:50pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bruno Marc is offering its customers a limited 15% off deal using code: BMS10 for all types of shoes this holiday season on Bruno Marc's official site. Bruno Marc is a luxury shoe line for men that focuses on designing, manufacturing, and distributing fashionable shoe wear.

In honor of the holidays, Bruno Marc has announced a brand new discount: 15% off for all shoes on Bruno Marc's official website using the code: BMS10 and the code offer is valid until 15 January 2022. Bruno Marc regularly touts free shipping over $100, so loyal customers will be excited to cash in on even more savings this holiday season.

Important Information:

1. The 15% off code : BMS10 is only valid until 15 January 2022

2. This offer is only available on https://brunomarcshoes.com/

3. This offer is not valid on third-party sites that offer Bruno Marc Shoes.

4. Bruno Marc offers free shipping on all orders over $100.00

Formal Shoes For Men

Oxfords, Chukka Boots, Casual Loafers and Chelsea Boots for men are all fair game this festive season. Bruno Marc is making it easy for consumers to mix and match looks. Style your favorite menswear with a stylish addition from Bruno Marc Shoes. Finding quality-made Oxfords are in the stars this Christmas time.

About Bruno Marc

Bruno Marc is a luxury shoe line for men that focuses on designing, manufacturing, and distributing fashionable shoe wear. The brand is most notably known for offering footwear for men with quality material and long-term durability at a great price. Helmed by their dedication to men's fashion, Bruno Marc offers great deals on stylish men's footwear ranging from formal to more casual loafers.

Learn more shoes from Bruno Marc: https://brunomarcshoes.com/collections/oxfords

News Source: Bruno Marc

Related link: https://brunomarcshoes.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/its-not-too-late-celebrate-this-holiday-season-with-bruno-marc-shoes/

