It's Time Texas awards sub-grant funding through Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The statewide nonprofit, It’s Time Texas, whose mission is to empower Texans to lead healthier lives and build healthier communities, has awarded $300,000 in sub-grant funding through a Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® (HKHF) grant by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX). The HKHF funding supports BCBSTX’s commitment to community-based organizations supporting children and families who have been impacted by the health, economic, and social implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s Time Texas, with this sub-grant funding, aims to target the root causes of social and health inequities that COVID-19 has exacerbated, especially in communities of color through a Collaborative Innovations for Community Health (CICH) project. CICH awards will directly support programs and projects that are improving critical health outcomes, addressing root causes of health disparities, removing barriers to access, and advancing conditions for health and wellness in the wake of COVID-19.

Resources will be rapidly deployed to communities of Texas where strategic investments of support and resources will improve health outcomes across four designated areas of Texas: Austin, Beaumont, Brazos Valley, and the Rio Grande Valley. Funded project work by each organization began May 1 and commence December 31, 2021.

Community-based organizations to receive CICH sub-grants include:

“It’s Time Texas is proud to support the work of these community organizations who are pursuing a pathway to health equity and are working to reduce health disparities within Texas,” said CEO Amy McGeady. “This gap-filling funding will not only support immediate outcomes to address health-related social needs, and will also provide community access to resources and programs offered by It’s Time Texas to build community capacity to sustain and adapt solutions long term.”

“It’s important that we support community-based organizations that are directly supporting children and families who have been impacted by the health, economic, and social implications of the pandemic,” said Sheena Payne, BCBSTX’s director of Community Investments. “Our collaboration with It’s Time Texas allows us to strategically and directly target organizations that are focused on and moving the needle on health equity solutions.”

The HKHF program—which centers on nutrition, physical activity, disease prevention and management, and supporting safe environments—has awarded $14 million in funding and impacted the lives of close to three million children and their families in Texas.

