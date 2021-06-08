It's Tournament Time at Fair Go Casino!

Cash prizes up for grabs in weekly events

Fair Go Casino players will have the chance to make their summer a sizzler, with weekly pokie tournaments taking place on the online casino – and cash prizes waiting to be won.

These awesome pokie events, which are only available on mobile, will be open every week for players to get stuck into and compete for cash. Some pokie tournaments will require a buy-in before getting involved, but there will be plenty that are absolutely 100% free!

The prize pools will be shared between all players, but the top five finishers will scoop a bigger share of the pot. And obviously, the bigger the prize pool, the more cash for the tournament winners – all fully withdrawable in cash.

First thing’s first, make sure you’re signed up to Fair Go Casino – and then it couldn’t be simpler to play. Load up your mobile, select the Tournaments option, choose your event and select Buy-In. Then away you go.

And to increase the chances of success, players can use the Add-On option to top up their credits.

So, let the games begin…

Rebecca Ryder, General Manager at Fair Go Casino, said: “We always want to give our Fair Go players the best possible online experience, and these tournaments are the perfect way to do exactly that.

“Whether players want to play for free or Buy-In to the event, there’s something for everyone – and more importantly, there are super cash prizes for everyone. We hope our players have a summer to remember!”

