It's a Free Spins Frenzy at Juicy Stakes Casino

04/08/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
Unlock up to 270 free games on Betsoft’s Book of Darkness pokie plus compete in a poker tournament with a massive $10,000 prize pot

Free spins are one of the most popular online casino bonuses among players, which is why Juicy Stakes is offering players up to 270 free games on popular Betsoft slot, Book of Darkness.

Book of Darkness is April Slot of the Month at Juicy Stakes Casino, and from today until 30 April you can unlock hundreds of free spins on the blockbuster game when you make a deposit. The more you deposit, the more free spins you unlock.

There are four free spins codes in total, but each can only be used once. The codes, free spins and required deposits are laid out below:

Deposit $25 and unlock 30 free spins with the code AMULET1
Deposit $50 and unlock 60 free spins with the code AMULET2
Deposit $75 and unlock 80 free spins with the code AMULET3
Deposit $100 and unlock 100 free spins with the code AMULET4

But the action does not stop there….

Back by popular demand is the Juicy Stakes Sunday Sundowner Special but this time the prize pot has been increased from $4,500 to a guaranteed $10,000. This means you can win your way from $1 to $10,000 if you can progress through the satellites and claim victory in the Main Event.

Full tournament details are as follows:

The Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD
Texas Hold’em NL, re-entry
Sundays - until further notice
10K starting stack, 15 min blind levels

For information regarding satellites, visit the Juicy Stakes Casino poker lobby.

ENDS

Editor’s notes:
About Juicy Stakes Casino:
Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.


© Business Wire 2021
