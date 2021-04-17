Log in
It's a Weekend Full of Free Spins at Juicy Stakes Casino

04/17/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Popular online casino offering players the chance to unlock hundreds of free spins when they make a deposit from today until Monday

If you love free spins then you must head to Juicy Stakes Casino this weekend where players are being given the chance to unlock up to 270 free spins on a range of hugely popular Betsoft slots.

There are four Casino Free Spins codes to choose from and the more you deposit, the more free spins you will receive. You can use more than one code, but each code can only be used once – otherwise players might find themselves in a real spin!

A full list of the codes can be found below:

Deposit $25 and receive 30 free spins on Primal Hunt with the code STALK30
Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins on Tiger’s Claw with the code PREY60
Deposit $80 and receive 90 free spins on Stampede with the code DASH80
Deposit $100 and receive 100 free spins on Wolf Moon Rising with the code HUNT100

If that wasn’t enough slots action, Juicy Stakes is also running a Casino Slot Spin Special promotion across two blockbuster Nucleus slots. Just as with the Casino Free Spins promotion, the more you deposit, the more free games you will receive.

Here is a breakdown:

Deposit $25 and receive 40 free spins on Runes of Odin with the code LOKI40
Deposit $50 and receive 70 free spins on Sands of Egypt with the code HORUS70

Both promotions run from today (16 April) until Monday (19 April). Free spins are added to your account automatically 24-48 hours after your deposit, or you can contact customer support and they will add them instantly.

But the action does not stop there….

Back by popular demand is the Juicy Stakes Sunday Sundowner Special but this time the prize pot has been increased from $4,500 to a guaranteed $10,000. Full tournament details are as follows:

The Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD

Texas Hold’em NL, re-entry
Sundays - until further notice
10k starting stack, 15 min blind levels

Editor’s notes:

About Juicy Stakes Casino:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.


© Business Wire 2021
