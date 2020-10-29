It's a Wrap! Varicent's 2020 Fall Summit Delivers Key Capabilities and Updates Across Plan, Operate and Pay

Varicent also previews free Symon.AI Apps aimed at helping all organizations with diversity and equality

Varicent continues to deliver on its January promise of rapid innovation to its best-in-class Sales Performance Management software, with product advancements and customer experience investments showcased at its 2020 Varicent SPM Fall Summit.

Products and capabilities introduced provide a transformation in the way clients can Plan, Operate, and Pay with ease. Updates on Varicent’s free customer program, ‘Meet the New Varicent,’ demonstrated to clients a focus on performance and customer satisfaction. Clients participating in this program have seen an average 45% reduction in cycle time, taking high-volume calculations from overnight to over lunch. Client enablement and education also took a spotlight, demonstrating how they’re helping both new and long-term clients onboard, train, and learn new capabilities in record time.

“For years, Varicent has been the fast, flexible and easy way to drive sales performance and streamline variable compensation,” said Neil Whitney, COO, Varicent. “In the last nine months, the offering has grown to include powerful predictive analytics, and our new revenue operations capability is a game-changer.”

This newly added Revenue Operations (RevOps) Platform, FunnelCake, shared use cases showing opportunities to increase volume, velocity and value of deals, improve forecasting, and drive superior go-to-market results. This RevOps solution is a multiplier at every stage of the sales process, reducing the number and size of lost opportunities, while highlighting coachable moments to increase win rates.

Further, Symon.AI—Varicent’s powerful augmented intelligence solution—announced the release of a new app called “Diversity.” With Diversity, companies can better understand the ethnic or racial makeup of their organization, based on role or job group, and track diversity changes over time. Symon.AI goes a step beyond traditional diversity analysis by allowing you to track the full life-cycle—from candidate pools through to attrition. Combined with the recently launched Gender Pay Gap App to provide transparency into payments based on gender, these Symon.AI apps support social responsibility in a corporate setting. Varicent offers both Diversity and Gender Pay Gap Apps for free to any organization, Varicent customers and non-customers alike.

Additional capabilities showcased at the Summit include:

Presenter Adaptive – New drag-and-drop interface with the latest in charting objects, enabling the rapid creation of stunning reports for screens of all sizes.

– New drag-and-drop interface with the latest in charting objects, enabling the rapid creation of stunning reports for screens of all sizes. New Admin Data Editor – Visual and interactive options for faster data changes.

– Visual and interactive options for faster data changes. Mobile – Native iOS and Android Apps, along with embed in Salesforce.com mobile.

– Native iOS and Android Apps, along with embed in Salesforce.com mobile. In-App Resources – Support portal, documentation, chat and self-paced education all now available directly through Varicent’s cloud application.

– Support portal, documentation, chat and self-paced education all now available directly through Varicent’s cloud application. Symon.AI Blueprints – Suite of new Symon.AI blueprints focused on bringing intelligence to areas such as outlier detection, new seller ramp, and inquiry hotspots.

“Our Fall 2020 SPM Summit saw its highest rate of participation from any Varicent virtual event to date,” said Marc Altshuller, CEO, Varicent. “Our team has worked hard to deliver a strong agenda focused on sharing some of our newest and most compelling technology investments. We’re excited to see how this Summit drives our mission of improving Sales Performance Management across organizations worldwide, helping them to realize their full potential and increase their bottom line—especially during such critical times as these when sales are more important than ever.”

About Varicent

Varicent is the leading provider of innovative Sales Performance Management (SPM) software focused on helping organizations Plan, Operate and Pay to drive sales performance and growth. With a full suite of solutions to assist in smarter territory and quota planning, efficient revenue operations, and the fastest and most flexible way to pay sellers accurately and on-time, Varicent is the trusted SPM solution for customers worldwide. Varicent combines powerful SPM technology with its augmented intelligence-powered platform to enable customers to quickly and easily see and address sales trends, problem areas and opportunities by predicting outcomes and prescribing actions to optimize revenue. To learn more about Varicent, visit www.Varicent.com.

Varicent, Varicent Software, Symon.AI, and FunnelCake are trademarks or registered trademarks of Varicent in the USA, Canada, and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005121/en/