STORY: "It's a massacre."

Hareb Nawfal weeps by the bodies of 15 members of his family killed when Israel struck their home in Rafah.

Most of these shrouds are tiny, with children inside.

Neighbors clamber over the ruins of the building where a huge crater has been blasted through the floor.

Israel's strikes in southern and central Gaza intensified on Wednesday (January 10) despite its pledge to pull out some troops and shift to a more targeted campaign.

And despite Washington pleading for it to kill fewer civilians.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his fourth trip to the region since the war began, met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

Umm Ayman al-Najjar lost her daughter and niece in the Rafah strike.

"The strike was so horrible... We woke up surrounded by all this rubble on top of our heads, hit after hit. I don't know how we left, stepping on things, shedding blood."

Israel has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians in Gaza since launching its campaign to eradicate the Hamas militant group that runs the enclave.

That was after Hamas fighters killed 1,200 Israelis and captured 240 hostages in a cross-border attack on October 7.